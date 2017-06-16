Martha Lemasters, author of The Step, to be Key Speaker at Mensa's 2017 Annual Gathering in Hollywood, Florida

Martha Lemasters with her bold and inspiring story of female empowerment has become a sought-after speaker for women's and other groups.

1 2 3 4 5 The Step by Martha Lemasters Martha Lemasters, author of The Step Astronauts on Rover Astronaut Apollo Launch

End

-- Hollywood, FL… Mensa, the worldwide high IQ society, has invited Martha Lemasters, author ofto speak to at their Annual Gathering this July in Hollywood, FL. Lemasters, one of the few women to work on the early Apollo program, is honored to be selected and will be leading an hour-long discussion about her memoir,and her experiences as a single mother in the 1960's working for IBM on the Apollo Program.A divorced mother with three children, Martha Lemasters spent almost ten years working as a PR writer at Cape Kennedy as a member of IBM's team on NASA's Apollo Program. During a time when few women worked and in an environment where men outnumbered women 200 to 1, she worked her way up from secretary to a respected writer and managed to find her own happiness along the way. Her strong feminist message and inspirational talks have made her a sought-after speaker for professional and women's groups.is a riveting insider's look at the real dream team who made this extraordinary achievement, of landing a man on the moon, possible. Bold and complex, women's issues and equality are underlying themes of this richly woven tale. The space race and sexual revolution collide in this riveting memoir!Founded in England in 1946 by Roland Berrill, a barrister, and Dr. Lance Ware, a scientist, and lawyer, Mensa is an organization for individuals whose IQ is in the top 2% of the population. Mensa strives to create a society that is non-political and free from all racial or religious distinctions. With around 134,000 Mensans in 100 countries throughout the world, there are active Mensa organizations in more than 40 countries and on every continent except Antarctica.