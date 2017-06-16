News By Tag
Leavitt Cranes Receives COR Certification in BC
By becoming COR certified, we are setting a standard not only for ourselves, but for our customers...
The Certification of Recognition (COR), given to us by the BC Construction Association, is awarded to employers who take a strategic approach to workplace safety, who develop and implement health, safety, and industry management systems, and who are committed to reducing both the human and financial costs of workplace injury. Leavitt Cranes is proud to be included in this prestigious group and to be an industry leader when it comes to health and safety.
Erick Zampini, the General Manager of Leavitt Cranes, believes that "by becoming COR certified, we are setting a standard not only for ourselves, but for our customers. Not only will they be working with a company that values health and safety practices, they will be working with a company that can help them reach their health and safety goals as well."
Leavitt Cranes can now offer customers and companies customized on-site training solutions, online workplace and operator safety programs, and safety audits.
The Benefits of COR:
• Make a strong public statement about a company's commitment to protecting the wellbeing of workers and maintain a culture of safety of jobsites.
• Over time, with reduced injuries and lower claim costs, a COR company's experience-rated WorkSafe premiums will reflect additional savings.
• Many general contractors require subcontractors to have a recognized safety program in place as a pre-qualification to bid on projects. COR meets that requirement.
For more information, visit http://www.leavittcranes.com/
