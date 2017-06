Angelo's Wine Bar Hosts its Second Annual Giving Back Block Party, July 1

Food, music and fun for all; proceeds go to the Albany Park community

-- Albany Park is in for a treat. Angelo's Wine Bar owner Ramez Fakhoury is kicking off July by hosting Angelo's Wine Bar Giving Back, a neighborhood block party celebrating the community with proceeds from the optional $5 cover being donated for neighborhood improvement. The outdoor event will be held from 4 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, outside of Angelo's Wine Bar (3026 W. Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60618; 773-539-0111). Complimentary beer and wine will be served while supplies last.For this epic, family-friendly block party, North Whipple Avenue will be closed for one block, from West Montrose north to the alley, giving people ample room to roam around and enjoy live music, games, a 50-foot tall bouncy house, beer, wine and of course, delicious Angelo's Wine Bar food.For diners who want to taste the full menu, the restaurant and its newly opened outdoor patio will operate full service as usual. The menu offers an eclectic collection of Italian and contemporary American specialties from Executive Chef Julia Helton and is complemented by Angelo's extensive selection of unique wines, cocktails and draught beer.Outside at the block party, guests can order Angelo's handcrafted and classic pizzas—simply order at the hostess desk inside the restaurant, take a number and when it's ready, come back and pick it up. No need to miss a note from the band or skip a toss at the corn hole game.With great food, neighborly people and terrific wine and beer, Angelo's Wine Bar Giving Back promises to be one blockbuster party. Bring the whole family, even the four-legged family members, and enjoy a perfect day together.Contributing to the neighborhood is nothing new for Fakhoury. When he opened Angelo's Wine Bar last year, he donated ten percent of sales to area schools (Water's, St. Edwards, Bateman, Hibbard, Sauganash, Queen of Angels, among others). He plans to make the Giving Back Block Party an annual tradition.A long-time neighborhood staple, Angelo's Wine Bar (3026 W. Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60618; 773-539-0111)was originally a simple Italian pizzeria founded by Jimmy Angelo in the 1960s. The business was sold to Manny Fakhoury in 1983 who turned it over to his brother in 1999 before his nephew, Ramez Fakhoury started helping in 2004. In 2015, Fakhoury completely reconfigured the take-out restaurant by purchasing the adjacent storefront to expand Angelo's and transforming the space into a sophisticated sit-down restaurant. The restaurant's facelift extended to its menu as well. In addition to its famous pizzas, the menu features Neapolitan style pasta, brunch, elegant shared plates, a robust wine selection, house-made vermouth and elegant cocktails. Additionally, live jazz is played in the restaurant Wednesday and Saturday nights.In June 2017, Fakhoury added new outdoor patio, the first on the West Montrose side of the Chicago River's north branch.Like Angelo's Wine Bar on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ angeloswinebar Follow on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/ angeloswinebar and on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/angeloswinebar/