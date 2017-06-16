News By Tag
Angelo's Wine Bar Hosts its Second Annual Giving Back Block Party, July 1
Food, music and fun for all; proceeds go to the Albany Park community
For this epic, family-friendly block party, North Whipple Avenue will be closed for one block, from West Montrose north to the alley, giving people ample room to roam around and enjoy live music, games, a 50-foot tall bouncy house, beer, wine and of course, delicious Angelo's Wine Bar food.
For diners who want to taste the full menu, the restaurant and its newly opened outdoor patio will operate full service as usual. The menu offers an eclectic collection of Italian and contemporary American specialties from Executive Chef Julia Helton and is complemented by Angelo's extensive selection of unique wines, cocktails and draught beer.
Outside at the block party, guests can order Angelo's handcrafted and classic pizzas—simply order at the hostess desk inside the restaurant, take a number and when it's ready, come back and pick it up. No need to miss a note from the band or skip a toss at the corn hole game.
With great food, neighborly people and terrific wine and beer, Angelo's Wine Bar Giving Back promises to be one blockbuster party. Bring the whole family, even the four-legged family members, and enjoy a perfect day together.
Contributing to the neighborhood is nothing new for Fakhoury. When he opened Angelo's Wine Bar last year, he donated ten percent of sales to area schools (Water's, St. Edwards, Bateman, Hibbard, Sauganash, Queen of Angels, among others). He plans to make the Giving Back Block Party an annual tradition.
About Angelo's Wine Bar
A long-time neighborhood staple, Angelo's Wine Bar (3026 W. Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60618; 773-539-0111)
In June 2017, Fakhoury added new outdoor patio, the first on the West Montrose side of the Chicago River's north branch.
