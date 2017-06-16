News By Tag
Long-Term Care Insurance Can Be as Common as Health Insurance, by Les Robinson CLTC
Les Robinson CLTC welcomes James Dettman to ACSIA Partners LLC, one of America's largest long-term care insurance agencies. "James will help us bring LTC protection to more and more workplaces," says Robinson.
Dettman is a veteran of the insurance and employee benefits industries. He will serve as one of four Worksite Sales Directors for ACSIA Partners LLC, along with Dan Cahn, Ed Jette, and Mario Sestito.
The need for long-term care protection is great, according to Robinson, Dettman and their colleagues.
Nearly three in four Americans over 65 will need long-term care at some point, they say, quoting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. So virtually all families will be affected. Somebody will probably need care: if not a spouse or parent, a grandparent, sibling, or other relative.
This is a very big deal, Robinson and Dettman assert, because --
• Long-term care can eat into retirement savings, costing from tens of thousands to $100,000, $200,000 or even more per year, depending on location, type of services, and type of claim.
• Family members may be forced into caregiving, disrupting their lives and affecting their ability to earn a living and protect their livelihood.
• Companies suffer, too. They report reduced productivity when employees worry about loved ones needing care.
"Long-term care insurance is the answer," Robinson says, "but it's not getting to everyone through the home. So we'll be offering it aggressively through another channel, the workplace."
Robinson points to key advantages over policies sold directly to consumers:
• Group rates are generally lower,
• Health screening is relaxed, and
• Family members can be included.
• Additional information is available from Robinson at les@lesltc.com , www.lesltc.com or 1-800-875-0140
• Les Robinson is a leading long-term care agent serving consumers and organizations in AR, IL, M, NJ, NY, OH, PA, SC, TX, VA, WA, with colleagues covering all other parts of the country.
Contact
LesLTC
***@lesltc.com
