Women + Tech Host Third Annual Summer Soiree
Open discussion on Portland technology culture and inclusivity.
"I'm excited to be a part of an important discussion on how we can continue and broaden our efforts to collectively influence, inspire and shift the tech culture to be a more inclusive and open community," offered Katharine Nester, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Ruby Receptionists. "Creating a welcoming place for all is more than the right thing to do, it's just good business, as it helps ensure we are attracting the best and brightest in the field to help foster growth and creativity."
The summer soiree is a mixture of networking and speaking segments, and will be joined by a diverse group of panelists who will share their stories and insights, leaving us with ideas and next steps to strive for the change we desire. The panel will include moderator Terra Soma, Senior Organizational Development and Change Consultant at Legacy Health; Panelist Lori DeLone, CIO of Health Plans at Cambia; Ryan Carson, CEO of Treehouse; Deena Pierott, Founder of iUrbanTeen and Event Curator for Black Women in Tech; and Katharine Nester.
"An inclusive work culture is one that authentically includes all voices, skills, and abilities into a brilliant mosaic," said Deena Pierott.
PDX Women in Technology is also running an open "State of the Community" survey to help the organization gather input from the community to better expand their efforts. The survey is open to everyone and can be found here (https://docs.google.com/
PDXWIT is a community-based non-profit organization. Our purpose is to strengthen the Portland women in tech community by offering educational programs, partnerships, mentorships, resources, and opportunities. We are unifying a supportive environment for current and potential women in tech, all of whom are committed to helping each other. Our goal is to bring together and empower women in tech and to encourage others to pursue tech careers. This is our step towards reducing the gender imbalance in the industry and addressing the current negative effects of that imbalance on women.
Trans and non-binary people are always welcome at our events.
