Cambridge Companies Hires New Vice President of Construction Operations
Edward began working for Cambridge in June 2017. He graduated from DePaul University with a degree in Business Administration & Political Science. His past responsibilities have included directing newly formed pre-construction services division for conceptual, risk assessment, cost estimating, and procurement across all construction;
As the Vice President of Construction Operations at Cambridge, Edward is responsible for managing the construction and pre-construction departments. This includes overseeing the project management program, setting goals and implementing the plan, providing coaching and guidance, and strategic planning.
"Edward is a great addition to the Cambridge Team. His vast experiences will benefit Cambridge and our team to increase our efficiency and allow me to focus more on running the business. We look forward to growing our relationship with our current and future clients with Edward as a member of our team," Ray Eriks, Owner, says about Edward's addition. Edward can be reached through email, ed@cambridgecoinc.com, and at his direct line, 219-224-4145. Please welcome Edward to the team!
About Cambridge Companies
Founded in 1988, Cambridge Companies is a design-build company for the Solid Waste Industry. We provide high-quality design, consulting, construction, and general contracting services throughout the United States. Cambridge is a licensed contractor in 30 states. The Cambridge team believes dependable customer service is an essential component of each project we undertake and constantly strive to operate with integrity and efficiency. We have serviced the waste industry with new builds and repairs to existing facilities over the past 20+ years including 50+ transfer station repairs (tipping floors, new pit scales, repairs, etc); 30+ new & expanded transfer station projects; 10+ new & expanded recycling facilities; 10+ new & expanded hauling companies & repair shops; Landfill offices/shops & scale houses; Solidification pits; Leachate collection systems.
