News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
5 Prince Publishing and J.L. Petersen Announce the Release of The MacBrides:Logan and RJ
A shared past among sisters has created scars and barriers against love.
ABOUT THE BOOK:
Book 1 in the MacBride Series
Logan, the eldest of the MacBride clan, is thrilled at his brother Clay's pending nuptials to Sandy. But when Sandy's sister RJ arrives at the family's ranch, Logan's world is turned upside down. However, the sisters' shared past has created scars and barriers against love testing Logan's ability to push aside his need and patience to win RJ's trust and ultimately her unwavering love.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
J. L. Petersen lives in Denver with her husband. She finds inspiration in her adopted state of Colorado. She's enjoyed reading all types of romance for years and finally found the courage to start telling her own stories. Ms. Petersen believes love is the strongest, most powerful of emotions. It allows us to trust, believe, forgive and have hope. Her stories try to bring those emotions to her characters.
For more information on the book, please visit: http://www.5princebooks.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
Author Contact: jpetersen0313@
Contact
Bernadette Soehner
***@5princebooks.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse