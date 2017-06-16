Deep Well Services achieves API Q2 certification

DWS is only snubbing organization to earn the world's most advanced oil and natural gas industry standard

DWS team at work.

Media Contact

Dave Mulvihill, HSQE Director

724.473.0687

***@deepwellservices.com Dave Mulvihill, HSQE Director724.473.0687

End

-- Deep Well Services (DWS) joined an elite group in the oil and gas industry by attaining the American Petroleum Institute (API) Specification Q2 certification for drilling service providers and the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems (QMS) certification.API Specification Q2 is the world's most advanced industry certification standard for oil and natural gas service providers. Fully implemented in 2014, API Specification Q2 was the first ever Quality Management System certification in the industry directed toward service providers and was designed to minimize risk and improve decision making, efficiency and safety performance.ISO 9001 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a Quality Management System. The standard is used to demonstrate an organization's ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.Deep Well Services is one of 88 service companies to achieve API Specification Q2 certification and is the only snubbing organization to do so, according to the API Composite List, a worldwide, real-time directory of all licensed and registered companies supplying the oil and natural gas industry with products and services."This certification illustrates that DWS is going above and beyond to both assure safety and efficiently operate in order to benefit our customers," said Mark Marmo, President and CEO of Deep Well Services. "Put into perspective, Halliburton and Schlumberger, two of the world's biggest oilfield firms, have API Q2 certifications. For a company like Deep Well in Zelienople to achieve something like this says a lot about our team and our commitment.""We're designing processes and procedures to decrease equipment downtime," Marmo continued. "Achieving the certification was an 18-month process, and we dedicated five team members to put everything into place and meet all the standards. There were processes and procedures, risk mitigation plans, service quality plans. It was a lengthy, but worthwhile endeavor."DWS already had established itself as a leader in the oil and gas industry thanks to its highly-skilled workforce, cutting-edge technology and safety-first approach during the past decade. DWS took another step forward through achieving the API Q2 and ISO 9001:2015 certifications.Dave Mulvihill, Deep Well Services' HSQE Director, said the company underwent an overhaul of its management system "from top to bottom."Mulvihill said DWS followed procedures to plan jobs, assess risks, develop contingency plans and reach the overall goal of eliminating Non-Productive Time (NPT), when the rig cannot properly perform its function.As part of the process, DWS implemented service quality plans and an electronic maintenance system. It revamped policies and procedures and developed a competency program.DWS' snubbing simulator incorporated high-technology, virtual reality training. The simulator was used at the home office and had mobile capabilities for use in college classrooms and other demonstrations."We have more uniform structures and procedures,"Mulvihill said. "This certification has resulted in an upgrade to our system that will allow us to effectively produce a product for the future. We are more efficient. There are limited breakdowns and lost time. As always, safety is the priority. It's a win-win."Marmo said the API Specification Q2 and ISO 9001:2015 certification process had another intangible, yet significant impact."Everybody in the company and even in the field became associated with this process," Marmo said. "When you're working over 18 months and you begin to understand the ramifications and what this certification entails, you build a huge team concept around this. It touches base on everything from what vendors we work with to our supply chain being able to receive feedback from our customers. Everyone is a part of it."