Melinda Jahn, RN, Contributes a Chapter to a New Anthology
In a story titled, "Seeds of Awareness," Melinda shares about how important energy healing is for patients and how she hopes to see the field of medicine evolve to a preventative based model, where energy plays a critical role.
Melinda says, "It is my hope that the future of holistic nursing will embrace and encourage energy medicine as part of an integrated model of healing. There is so much potential to help people in ways that we are just beginning to scratch the surface of. I am thankful for the opportunity to contribute to this compilation of voices in this book and proud to have a small part in what I can see as becoming a revolution in healthcare."
Melinda Jahn is a free spirit who wants the most out of life. She is an optimist who believes in the good in the world and wants to spread her idealism to places far and wide. Melinda loves her family, her dogs, her chickens, and sometimes even her evil cat, Trixie. In her free time, Melinda can be found hiking, cooking, paddle boarding, acting in community theater, practicing yoga, driving her kids around, or reading a good book (she still likes paper). She has also been spotted at happy hour from time to time. Her professional endeavors include nursing, real estate, and Medicare insurance in no particular order. She has been married for nearly 19 years to a Danish man named Henrik. She is grateful for all the abundance in her life and believes in the power of light and laughter.
Compiled by Authentic Messengers and Anita Stewart, RN, edited by Allison Saia, and published by Positive Media Press, Nurse SPARKS is filled with the stories of nurses from across the nation. Stories that reveal what it feels like to be working in a field that takes all of your heart and soul on a daily basis. A career that sometimes takes one to their knees, sends one home crying, exhausted, and spent of all energy. Or one that uplifts, opens the heart, inspires and illuminates.
To learn more about Nurse SPARKS, go to: https://authenticmessengers.com/
For more information on Melinda, go to: https://Aboutbend.com
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-668-7526
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com
