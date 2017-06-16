 
Tier.Net Technologies, LLC (Tier.Net) Announces Appointment of National Operations Manager

Tier.Net Technologies, LLC announced the appointment of Jacob Roe-Bauer as National Operations Manager
 
 
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Tier.Net Technologies, LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Jacob Roe-Bauer as National Operations Manager.    Jacob will oversee the operation and management of Tier.Net's multiple datacenter locations, continuing with the mission of providing quality and reliable services to its clients.

"My objective is to provide Internet hosting services that meet or exceed our client's expectations," says Roe-Bauer, who has been with Tier.Net since 2013.   Jacob holds a Bachelor's degree in IT Security and has numerous industry recognized certifications including CCNA Routing and Switching and CCNA Security from Cisco, CompTIA Security+, CompTIA Network+, CompTIA Linux+, LPIC-1 (Linux), and VMware Datacenter Virtualization Associate.   Roe-Bauer plans to use his vast industry experience to ensure that Tier.Net remains a leader in all things hosting.

"Jacob has proven himself to be a great asset to Tier.Net – and our clients.   He has years of training and experience building custom high-end configurations including everything from SANS, HA setups, and geographical load-balancing to handling technical troubleshooting and system maintenance within an enterprise environment.  His appointment as National Operations Manager will make certain that customers of all sizes are provided the best support possible from an infrastructure that is robust and reliable," says Tier.Net's Managing Partner, John Dundon.    "We are proud to have him on-board as he always demonstrates personal care and responsibility for absolute customer satisfaction."

With offices in Florida and New York, Tier.Net operates in datacenters throughout the US including its primary locations in North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, and California.   Tier.Net is a rapidly growing leader in Business Website Hosting, VPS and Dedicated Server Hosting, Co-location, and Cloud services, focusing on the small to medium enterprise segment.  For more information, visit http://www.tier.net.

Click to Share