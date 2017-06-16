News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Caroline J. Wheeler RN, BSN, Contributes a Chapter to a New Anthology
In a story titled, "Angels, Heartbeats, and Stethoscopes,"
Caroline says, "Not everyone believes in angels. However, for some patients and their families, hospice nurses, (and the whole team, including office staff), are angels. Angels who answer phone calls, bring supplies for comfort, providing skilled care, compassion, instruction, and reassurance right to the end. Often to the very last breath, their loved one takes on this earth. Then the angel takes the stethoscope and listens for the heartbeat…"
Caroline J. Wheeler was born in Christchurch, New Zealand. She graduated in 1992 with a Bachelor of Health Science (Nursing) and worked in Wellington, in community and inpatient mental health. She then moved to the United States, passed the NCLEX (board exam), and continued her nursing career.
Caroline's experience encompasses 25 years, predominantly home health & hospice, mental health, med/surgical, and long-term care/ memory care. Whenever she leaves a job the most common statements of farewell are, "We'll miss your smile," and, "You're a breath of fresh air." A Hospice Medical Director once asked her to be the nurse for his father. As Director of a large Oregon Hospice, he had many nurses to choose from. This remains one of the highlights of her career. Living on the Oregon Coast, Caroline loves photography, kayaking, the outdoors, seafood, and beach walks. She loves to travel, whether it's road trips, exploring the United States, or the World. She loves meeting people, socializing, and helping others. She loves cats and always has one or two rescue kitties. Owner/ member of Wheeler Marketing Group, LLC, a healthcare copywriting/
Compiled by Authentic Messengers and Anita Stewart, RN, edited by Allison Saia, and published by Positive Media Press, Nurse SPARKS is filled with the stories of nurses from across the nation. Stories that reveal what it feels like to be working in a field that takes all of your heart and soul on a daily basis. A career that sometimes takes one to their knees, sends one home crying, exhausted, and spent of all energy. Or one that uplifts, opens the heart, inspires and illuminates.
To learn more about Nurse SPARKS, go to: https://authenticmessengers.com/
For more information on Caroline, go to: https://www.WheelerMarketingGroup.com
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-668-7526
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediaventures.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse