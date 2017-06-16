3H Group Hotels Earns Marriott Accolade for Community Service

Chattanooga Hotel Development/Management Company Honored With Prestigious Award at the Marriott Ownership Connect Conference

CEO Hiren Desai Accepting Marriott Award

Media Contact

Meaghan Dant Redner

4234990497

***@3hgrouphotels.com Meaghan Dant Redner4234990497

End

-- Chattanooga-based hotel ownership group, 3H Group Hotels, is excited to announce the honor the company received when being chosen as the Spirit to Serve Award winner at Marriott's ownership event, the Connect Conference in April. The award is given to Marriott Franchise companies that exude volunteerism, charitable partnership, and community service initiatives."I was beyond thrilled to receive and accept the Spirit to Serve Award on behalf of 3H Group," said Hiren Desai, CEO at 3H Group Hotels. "This Marriott accolade speaks volumes of what is at the core of our company: compassion, and willingness to make a difference in each community in which we are a part."Marriott International's Spirit to Serve Award for Community Service is an opportunity to be recognized for demonstrating a company's values as expressed through employee volunteerism, in-kind and cash donations, that support an individual company's and Marriott's community service involvement. The annual award is chosen by a group of committee members after reviewing each applicable nomination and corresponding supplemental materials."3H Group Hotels has demonstrated a commitment to such green/sustainable causes such as obtaining LEED certification and qualifying for green lodging programs," said Cheryl Winn, Senior Manager, Marriott Select Brands Franchising. "They've also done extensive work with Diversity & Inclusion initiatives such as the STEP-UP Chattanooga internship program, and with Shelter & Food Community Groups like Habitat for Humanity and the local Bethlehem Center Thanksgiving Day Meal Program and a local Save Art! Night in Downtown Chattanooga. 3H Group Hotels could not be more deserving!"Since returning from the Marriott Ownership conference, Desai continued 3H Group's charitable work, by donating $10,200 to a local non-profit health clinic. Monies raised by 3H Group corporate staff's "Jeans for Charity Fridays" initiative will benefit Clinicas Medicos, which provides affordable healthcare unrestricted by insurance status to those living in the Chattanooga, TN area.3H Group Hotels is proud to celebrate their accomplishment, and look forward to continue community involvement for years to come.