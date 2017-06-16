News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
3H Group Hotels Earns Marriott Accolade for Community Service
Chattanooga Hotel Development/Management Company Honored With Prestigious Award at the Marriott Ownership Connect Conference
"I was beyond thrilled to receive and accept the Spirit to Serve Award on behalf of 3H Group," said Hiren Desai, CEO at 3H Group Hotels. "This Marriott accolade speaks volumes of what is at the core of our company: compassion, and willingness to make a difference in each community in which we are a part."
Marriott International's Spirit to Serve Award for Community Service is an opportunity to be recognized for demonstrating a company's values as expressed through employee volunteerism, in-kind and cash donations, that support an individual company's and Marriott's community service involvement. The annual award is chosen by a group of committee members after reviewing each applicable nomination and corresponding supplemental materials.
"3H Group Hotels has demonstrated a commitment to such green/sustainable causes such as obtaining LEED certification and qualifying for green lodging programs," said Cheryl Winn, Senior Manager, Marriott Select Brands Franchising. "They've also done extensive work with Diversity & Inclusion initiatives such as the STEP-UP Chattanooga internship program, and with Shelter & Food Community Groups like Habitat for Humanity and the local Bethlehem Center Thanksgiving Day Meal Program and a local Save Art! Night in Downtown Chattanooga. 3H Group Hotels could not be more deserving!"
Since returning from the Marriott Ownership conference, Desai continued 3H Group's charitable work, by donating $10,200 to a local non-profit health clinic. Monies raised by 3H Group corporate staff's "Jeans for Charity Fridays" initiative will benefit Clinicas Medicos, which provides affordable healthcare unrestricted by insurance status to those living in the Chattanooga, TN area.
3H Group Hotels is proud to celebrate their accomplishment, and look forward to continue community involvement for years to come.
Media Contact
Meaghan Dant Redner
4234990497
***@3hgrouphotels.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse