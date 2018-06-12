Call for Entries9th Annual New Media Film Festival

End

-- New Media Film FestivalNew Media Film FestivalHonoring Stories Worth TellingJune 12-14 2018Los Angeles CA at The LandmarkNew Media Film Festival continues to show its lasting power and potential to evolve - there is scope for truly groundbreaking and compelling work in the world of storytelling. The festival is designed to both discover and cultivate highly creative work from emerging and seasoned content creators. Filmmakers will benefit from a Red Carpet Press Junket, VIP Soiree, Panels, live music, networking lounge, international art exhibit, Q&A's after their screening, audience awards, and much more.For years, New Media Film Festival has led the way in the pursuit of stories worth telling, the exploration of new media technologies, boundary pushing resulting in new distribution models and creating and establishing new methodologies in the global monetization of content. The New Media Film Festival embodies the transformative power of the cinematic arts and it reaches across cultural bridges to wed story and technology for everyone.JUDGES: include representatives from HBO, Marvel, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Television Academy and other pioneers in the entertainment industry.CATEGORIES:New Media Film Festival welcomes filmmakers from around the world that represent diverse genres and cutting edge methods of storytelling. Offering categories that collectively celebrate a broad spectrum of storytelling - 3D, 360, AR, AI, 5D, Animation, Apps, Digital Comics, Documentary, Drone, Feature, Mobile/Tablet, Music Video, New Media, Pilots, Scripts, Shorts, Sniplers – 30 second pitch, SRC- Socially Responsible Content, STEAM, Student, Trailers, Virtual Reality, Web SeriesRESULTS:This Festival season, a VR project and Feature were funded, Distribution deals were made, International Press interviews were scheduled and talent was cast in a series!QUOTES:"We are presently witness of how storytelling is being redefined in the 21st Century. New Media Film Festival highlights and showcases what will come next." - Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Matthew Modine"If the TED Conference is where technology, entertainment and design meet in a broad forum, then the New Media Film Festival is its cinematic counterpart."– VG"Makes the cutting edge accessible."– Huffington PostPut your innovative work forward and join the unique community of content creators at New Media Film Festival - submit today!www.NewMediaFilmFestival.com