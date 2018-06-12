 
News By Tag
* New Media
* Film Festival
* Loss Angeles
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


Call for Entries9th Annual New Media Film Festival

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
New Media
Film Festival
Loss Angeles

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Events

LOS ANGELES - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- New Media Film Festival

New Media Film Festival

Honoring Stories Worth Telling

June 12-14 2018

Los Angeles CA at The Landmark

New Media Film Festival continues to show its lasting power and potential to evolve - there is scope for truly groundbreaking and compelling work in the world of storytelling. The festival is designed to both discover and cultivate highly creative work from emerging and seasoned content creators. Filmmakers will benefit from a Red Carpet Press Junket, VIP Soiree, Panels, live music, networking lounge, international art exhibit, Q&A's after their screening, audience awards, and much more.

For years, New Media Film Festival has led the way in the pursuit of stories worth telling, the exploration of new media technologies, boundary pushing resulting in new distribution models and creating and establishing new methodologies in the global monetization of content. The New Media Film Festival embodies the transformative power of the cinematic arts and it reaches across cultural bridges to wed story and technology for everyone.

JUDGES: include representatives from HBO, Marvel, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Television Academy and other pioneers in the entertainment industry.

CATEGORIES:

New Media Film Festival welcomes filmmakers from around the world that represent diverse genres and cutting edge methods of storytelling. Offering categories that collectively celebrate a broad spectrum of storytelling - 3D, 360, AR, AI, 5D, Animation, Apps, Digital Comics, Documentary, Drone, Feature, Mobile/Tablet, Music Video, New Media, Pilots, Scripts, Shorts, Sniplers – 30 second pitch, SRC- Socially Responsible Content, STEAM, Student, Trailers, Virtual Reality, Web Series

RESULTS:

This Festival season, a VR project and Feature were funded, Distribution deals were made, International Press interviews were scheduled and talent was cast in a series!

QUOTES:

"We are presently witness of how storytelling is being redefined in the 21st Century. New Media Film Festival highlights and showcases what will come next." - Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Matthew Modine

"If the TED Conference is where technology, entertainment and design meet in a broad forum, then the New Media Film Festival is its cinematic counterpart." – VG

"Makes the cutting edge accessible." – Huffington Post

Put your innovative work forward and join the unique community of content creators at New Media Film Festival - submit today!

www.NewMediaFilmFestival.com
End
Source:
Email:***@newmediafilmfestival.com Email Verified
Tags:New Media, Film Festival, Loss Angeles
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
New Media Film Festival PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share