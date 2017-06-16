News By Tag
BeyondBrands Expands With New Partners Ashley Koff, RD, Mark Doskow, and Billy Lullo
BeyondBrands will be showcasing and sampling it's Good Catch plant-based seafood brand at the Summer Fancy Food Show, June 25-28, Booth #1336
"We began this experiment with a close group of mission-aligned friends who shared a passion for helping entrepreneurs and established brands accomplish their dreams," said Eric Schnell, co-visionary of BeyondBrands. "Exactly 18 months later, we have helped nearly two dozen companies and have attracted the best and brightest partners to our agency, with many new exciting opportunities coming in every day."
Ashley Koff, RD, is your better health enabler. An award-winning nutrition expert, practicing dietitian, author, spokesperson, and speaker, Koff regularly shares her better nutrition message with millions. Koff recently created The Better Nutrition Membership to help individuals assess their current nutrition, keep what's better and act better, not perfect, more often. A regular on the Dr. Oz Show, ABC7 DC, and co-host of the "Take Out with Ashley & Robyn" podcast , Ashley joins BeyondBrands as shareholder and Chief Nutrition Officer, lending her expertise to all clients.
Mark Doskow joins BeyondBrands as Director of Project Management. Mark joins BeyondBrands from Matthew Kenney Cuisine, a chain of plant-based restaurants, based in California. At Kenney, Mark served as Hospitality Brand and Operations Director and oversaw a staff of 140, opening three new restaurants in a four-month period. Previously, Mark was an independent plant-based products consultant and longtime executive of Candle Café in New York.
Billy Lullo is no stranger to Schnell and fellow BeyondBrands EVP Lee Brody, having served as their VP Sales at Steaz, one of the fastest growing organic tea brands over the past decade, which Schnell co-founded in 2002. At BeyondBrands, Lullo will provide guidance in sales and distribution as Senior Sales Advisor. Lullo, National Sales Director for Prana BioVegan, previously held senior sales roles with Greenwave Foods, EnRay/TruRoots and Dogswell.
Separately, BeyondBrands will be showcasing and sampling it's Good Catch plant-based seafood brand at the Summer Fancy Food Show, June 25-28 at New York's Jacob Javitz Center. Good Catch will be included in World Finer Foods' booth (#1336). World Finer Foods is Good Catch's strategic distribution partner for North America.
About BeyondBrands
Assembled by Steaz Co-Founder Eric Schnell, and Under the Canopy and MetaWear Founder Marci Zaroff, a team of senior-level natural lifestyle and eco-conscious experts are co-creating the future of full-service executive-level services and brand incubation and acceleration. This Conscious Products Collective — comprised of specialists from the most respected natural and organic food, beverage, fashion, beauty and nutraceutical companies, to the most recognized consumer brands in the world — passionately and collaboratively delivers results for partners and clients. For more information, visit www.beyondbrands.org.
