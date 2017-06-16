BeyondBrands Expands With New Partners Ashley Koff, RD, Mark Doskow, and Billy Lullo

BeyondBrands will be showcasing and sampling it's Good Catch plant-based seafood brand at the Summer Fancy Food Show, June 25-28, Booth #1336

Beyond Brands

Contact

Lee Brody, Beyond Brands

***@beyondbrands.org Lee Brody, Beyond Brands

End

-- BeyondBrands, the agency that "Ignites Conscious Innovations,"continues to expand its roster of natural products industry veterans with the addition of new partners Ashley Koff, RD, Mark Doskow and Billy Lullo. These executives add critical expertise in the areas of nutrition science and marketing, vegetarian focused hospitality management, sales and distribution."We began this experiment with a close group of mission-aligned friends who shared a passion for helping entrepreneurs and established brands accomplish their dreams," said Eric Schnell, co-visionary of BeyondBrands. "Exactly 18 months later, we have helped nearly two dozen companies and have attracted the best and brightest partners to our agency, with many new exciting opportunities coming in every day."Ashley Koff, RD, is your better health enabler. An award-winning nutrition expert, practicing dietitian, author, spokesperson, and speaker, Koff regularly shares her better nutrition message with millions. Koff recently created The Better Nutrition Membership to help individuals assess their current nutrition, keep what's better and act better, not perfect, more often. A regular on the Dr. Oz Show, ABC7 DC, and co-host of the "Take Out with Ashley & Robyn" podcast , Ashley joins BeyondBrands as shareholder and Chief Nutrition Officer, lending her expertise to all clients."I have known Eric and Marci (Zaroff, co-visionary)for a long time and have been impressed with their commitment to, and achievements within, the natural products industry," said Koff. "As I followed BeyondBrands and the work that's being done to support better and healthier living, then collaborated on a key project which I will be aligning with for the long-term, I knew I had to be a part of such an important movement."Mark Doskow joins BeyondBrands as Director of Project Management. Mark joins BeyondBrands from Matthew Kenney Cuisine, a chain of plant-based restaurants, based in California. At Kenney, Mark served as Hospitality Brand and Operations Director and oversaw a staff of 140, opening three new restaurants in a four-month period. Previously, Mark was an independent plant-based products consultant and longtime executive of Candle Café in New York.Billy Lullo is no stranger to Schnell and fellow BeyondBrands EVP Lee Brody, having served as their VP Sales at Steaz, one of the fastest growing organic tea brands over the past decade, which Schnell co-founded in 2002. At BeyondBrands, Lullo will provide guidance in sales and distribution as Senior Sales Advisor. Lullo, National Sales Director for Prana BioVegan, previously held senior sales roles with Greenwave Foods, EnRay/TruRoots and Dogswell."It's a treat for me to reunite with Eric and other former colleagues on such an ambitious and important endeavor like BeyondBrands,"said Lullo. "As consumers needs and tastes change, whether in food, beverage, fashion or plant-based medicine, those with experience in these areas have an obligation to help the next generation of conscious entrepreneurs build strong businesses. BeyondBrands plays an important role in our industry and, more importantly, the world."Separately, BeyondBrands will be showcasing and sampling it's Good Catch plant-based seafood brand at the Summer Fancy Food Show, June 25-28 at New York's Jacob Javitz Center. Good Catch will be included in World Finer Foods' booth (#1336). World Finer Foods is Good Catch's strategic distribution partner for North America.Assembled by Steaz Co-Founder Eric Schnell, and Under the Canopy and MetaWear Founder Marci Zaroff, a team of senior-level natural lifestyle and eco-conscious experts are co-creating the future of full-service executive-level services and brand incubation and acceleration. This Conscious Products Collective — comprised of specialists from the most respected natural and organic food, beverage, fashion, beauty and nutraceutical companies, to the most recognized consumer brands in the world — passionately and collaboratively delivers results for partners and clients. For more information, visit www.beyondbrands.org.