Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Codina Partners as a Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Codina Partners!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About Codina Partners
Codina Partners is a real estate investment and development firm driving the successful transformation of South Florida's communities into more vital, prosperous centers for living, working, culture and commerce.
Led by visionary developers Armando Codina and daughter Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, the firm combines decades of local experience with a fresh, entrepreneurial approach. With wide-ranging and deep expertise, Codina offers a unique ability to bring to life highly complex deals that anticipate where the market is headed in one of the nation's most dynamic environments. From multi-family to office to industrial to mixed-use, Codina Partners develops transformational real estate that delivers long-term value to all.
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
Contact Codina Partners
fsuarez@codina.com
www.codina.com
Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@aol.com
