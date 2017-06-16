 
News By Tag
* Doral Chamber
* Codina Partners
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Doral
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Codina Partners as a Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Codina Partners as a Gold Member
 
 
Codina Partners Doral Chamber Member
Codina Partners Doral Chamber Member
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Doral Chamber
* Codina Partners

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Doral - Florida - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

DORAL, Fla. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Codina Partners as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Codina Partners will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Codina Partners!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Codina Partners

Codina Partners is a real estate investment and development firm driving the successful transformation of South Florida's communities into more vital, prosperous centers for living, working, culture and commerce.

Led by visionary developers Armando Codina and daughter Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, the firm combines decades of local experience with a fresh, entrepreneurial approach. With wide-ranging and deep expertise, Codina offers a unique ability to bring to life highly complex deals that anticipate where the market is headed in one of the nation's most dynamic environments. From multi-family to office to industrial to mixed-use, Codina Partners develops transformational real estate that delivers long-term value to all.

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact Codina Partners

fsuarez@codina.com
www.codina.com

Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@aol.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Doral Chamber, Codina Partners
Industry:Business
Location:Doral - Florida - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Doral Chamber of Commerce News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share