PCM Named to CRN's 2017 Solution Provider 500 List

-- PCM, Inc., a leading technology solutions provider, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named PCM to its 2017list. Theis CRN's annual ranking of the largest technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants in North America by revenue. PCM's current ranking is #25.Theis CRN's predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995. This year, for the first time since 2010, the complete list will be published on CRN.com, making it readily available to vendors seeking out top solution providers to partner with.CRN has also released its 2017list, recognizing 58 companies making their debut in theranking this year."PCM continues its climb to the top of the IT solutions market entering the top 25 for the first time," stated CEO, Frank Khulusi. "We are proud of our ascent and continue to focus on growing our business, not only in North America, but also as we enter the European market.""CRN'slist spotlights the North American IT channel partner organizations that have earned the highest revenue over the past year, providing a valuable resource to vendors looking for top solution providers to partner with," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "The companies on this year's list represent an incredible, combined revenue of over $318 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands. We extend our sincerest congratulations to each of these top-performing solution providers and look forward to their future pursuits and successes."The complete 2017list will be available online at www.crn.com/sp500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook@TheChannelCo names @PCM Inc. to @CRN 2017 SP500 list #CRNSP500 www.crn.com/sp500PCM, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware, software and services to small, medium and enterprise businesses, state, local and federal governments and educational institutions across the United States and Canada. We generated net sales of $2.3 billion in the twelve months ended March 31, 2017. For more information, please visit investor.pcm.com or call (310) 354-5600.The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.comMelanie TurpinThe Channel Company(508) 416-1195mturpin@thechannelco.comMichael BecceMRB Public Relations, Inc. (for PCM)(732) 758-1100 x104mbecce@mrb-pr.com