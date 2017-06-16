News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
PCM Named to CRN's 2017 Solution Provider 500 List
The Solution Provider 500 is CRN's predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995. This year, for the first time since 2010, the complete list will be published on CRN.com, making it readily available to vendors seeking out top solution providers to partner with.
CRN has also released its 2017 Solution Provider 500: Newcomers list, recognizing 58 companies making their debut in the Solution Provider 500 ranking this year.
"PCM continues its climb to the top of the IT solutions market entering the top 25 for the first time," stated CEO, Frank Khulusi. "We are proud of our ascent and continue to focus on growing our business, not only in North America, but also as we enter the European market."
"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the North American IT channel partner organizations that have earned the highest revenue over the past year, providing a valuable resource to vendors looking for top solution providers to partner with," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "The companies on this year's list represent an incredible, combined revenue of over $318 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands. We extend our sincerest congratulations to each of these top-performing solution providers and look forward to their future pursuits and successes."
The complete 2017 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.crn.com/
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook
Tweet This:
@TheChannelCo names @PCM Inc. to @CRN 2017 SP500 list #CRNSP500 www.crn.com/
About PCM
PCM, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware, software and services to small, medium and enterprise businesses, state, local and federal governments and educational institutions across the United States and Canada. We generated net sales of $2.3 billion in the twelve months ended March 31, 2017. For more information, please visit investor.pcm.com or call (310) 354-5600.
About the Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
Melanie Turpin
The Channel Company
(508) 416-1195
mturpin@thechannelco.com
Michael Becce
MRB Public Relations, Inc. (for PCM)
(732) 758-1100 x104
mbecce@mrb-pr.com
Contact
MRB Public Relations
***@mrb-pr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse