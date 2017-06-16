 
Inspiring Speaker and Valiant Roar Founder Tina M. Meitl Turns to the Effort Behind Success

 
 
Tina Meitl
Tina Meitl
 
OBERLIN, Kan. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Author, Inspiring Motivational Speaker and Sales Superstar, Tina M. Meitl, gets behind the scenes and under the skin of success revealing that the main ingredient to any success is a great deal of effort.

OBERLIN, KS – June 22, 2017 – Tina M. Meitl, Sales Superstar, Inspirational Speaker, Founder of Valiant Roar and co-author of the best-selling book, Success Manifesto with Brian Tracy has posted a new article on her website entitled, "Strive For Success." Ms. Meitl's objective is to get her readers to examine their thoughts and to realize that if they can imagine something that it can become real.

Meitl writes, "We all have varying definitions of success." She continues adding, "As a motivational speaker, I hear from a great many people that success means having lots of money. However, that is a limited and stereotyped idea of success."

As Meitl explains, "In general, success means accomplishing a desired aim or purpose or the attainment of either popularity or profit." She elaborates writing, "The basic notion is the idea that you're going after something. There is a sense of achievement when all is said and done. And, a sense of effort implied."

Meitl turns to Theodore Roosevelt for validation. He is noted as saying, "Nothing in the world is worth having or worth doing unless it means effort, pain, difficulty… I have never in my life envied a human being who led an easy life. I have envied a great many people who led difficult lives and led them well."

According to Meitl, "I'm with Mr. Roosevelt. I believe in going after my heart's desires and I believe in not giving up until I achieve them. All the successful people I've read about and studied have worked hard for their successes."

Meitl states, "We all have infinite potential and capabilities we may not even be aware of. We all have genius inside us and while our desires and definitions of success may differ, the path for unleashing that genius is the same. It requires effort. Striving, in other words, you must make great efforts to achieve or obtain something."

The entire article can be read at http://www.tinammeitl.com/strive-for-success/

About Tina M. Meitl

Tina M Meitl is a best-selling author and inspirational public speaker who shares her message of transformation with audiences internationally and throughout the United States. Graduating from the American College, LUTCF and the University of Kansas Graduate School of Business, Meitl currently holds an agent's license in her home state of Kansas as well as Nebraska. She also holds certifications with GAMA International: The Essentials of Leadership and Management.

Meitl is the recipient of numerous awards and accolades throughout her career as well, some of which include MDRT, Life Rookie of the Year, Blue Vase, Blue Vase Elite, Heritage, Heritage Elite, All American, Super All American, Life Agent of the Year, and Pacesetters. She was also recognized by America's Premier Experts® as one of the leading experts in her field. The organization recognizes leading experts across various industries committed to publishing content of the benefit of consumers and journalists.

Meitl was also recently honored with a 2016-2017 VIP Woman of the Year award from the National Association of Professional Women. Inducted as a Pinnacle Member into the Continental Who's Who, Meitl received the Recognition of Excellence. Memberships are limited to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and achievement in their occupation, industry or profession.

Involved as a community leader, Meitl proudly supports WKCAC, One Hundred Women, raising funds for the organization. She has also been active with her local 4-H for more than 20 years as a leader, parent, teacher, and judge. Most recently she is the co-author of the best-selling book Success Manifesto with Brian Tracy, and is a certified member of the impactful John Maxwell Team.

Contact
CelebritySites
***@celebritysites.com
End
Source:Valiant Roar
Email:***@celebritysites.com Email Verified
