TRUMPF Replaces Group-Wide OpenText Archiving Landscape with KGS

Lean SAP archiving with a focus on cache server concept for globally distributed CAD document management

-- After an extended transition stage, TRUMPF GmbH + Co KG has now completed the commissioning of all KGS CAD content servers. This step sees an end to the OpenText legacy system, which the international machine tool builder based in Germany replaced with archive server and client software from KGS. Significantly lower licensing costs in addition to improved functionality made TRUMPF decide on the system change. The KGS servers are operated on the Red Hat Linux platform.As part of the project, software components for viewing, scanning, archiving and CAD data management were replaced. The transition was implemented without interfering with the daily work of TRUMPF's engineers. Following the installation of the new technology, currently all CAD documents are being migrated from the legacy to the new archive. Once this step is completed, the previous servers will be taken offline. The company is deploying the KGS servers at 15 sites across the globe.About KGS Software GmbH & Co. KGKGS, headquartered in Neu-Isenburg, Germany, stands for highest level of competence in the area of SAP archiving and document management. Top companies worldwide rely on KGS solutions when it comes to archiving in SAP environments. The product range comprises high-performance SAP archives, ILM and document capturing up to fully automated SAP archive migration. KGS offers uniform, high-quality and release-stable interfaces and professional consulting services for technical integration to third-party software providers. Since 2005, KGS has been SAP's worldwide outsourcing partner for SAP ArchiveLink and ILM interface certification. As a global SAP Value Add Solutions partner, the international top customer base extends to the USA, Canada, Africa, Australia, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and beyond in almost all European countries.