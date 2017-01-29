News By Tag
Meet Brett Furman, The Region's Top-ranked Real Estate Agent
"I never think about awards or trying to get top-ranking in my day-to-day work," said Mr. Furman. "I'm just focused on moving things forward for my clients and doing whatever I need to do to get their needs met. Receiving that kind of recognition really took me by surprise."
What's behind the success of this twice-honored number-one agent? The inclusion of 3D home tours with each listing has enhanced an already impressive marketing package, garnering attention from our local press, with a front-page article (http://www.philly.com/
"I truly couldn't do what I do without the support of my team," said Mr. Furman, whose staff includes a dedicated administrative assistant, a marketing director, a professional photographer, and a social media/SEO. "They're an accomplished group, and the first people I wanted to thank when receiving this award."
For more information about Brett Furman, please call him at 610-687-6060 and visit him at www.brettfurman.com.
About RE/MAX Classic
RE/MAX Classic is a family-owned and operated business celebrating its 27th year of success. The firm has an outstanding technology platform, and support staff to assist agents, allowing them to focus on productivity. Unlike most other real estate companies our Broker/Owners list and sell real estate, which ensures they are current with the latest industry trends and changes. The philosophy at RE/MAX Classic revolves around exceeding clients' expectations. A team of support staff helps hone this focus on customer service and satisfaction.
Contact
Brett Furman, Broker/Owner
***@brettfurman.com
