 
News By Tag
* Main Line Realtor
* Best Realtors
* Top Main Line Realtors
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Davids
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Meet Brett Furman, The Region's Top-ranked Real Estate Agent

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Main Line Realtor
Best Realtors
Top Main Line Realtors

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
St. Davids - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Awards

ST. DAVIDS, Pa. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Locally, spring has been a cold season for weather on the Main Line, but one RE/MAX agent kept the market's temperature at the hot end of the thermometer. This March, Brett Furman, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Classic served clients so well that RE/MAX International recognized him as the top-ranked agent in the region. This is the second award of its kind Mr. Furman has received in less than two years.

"I never think about awards or trying to get top-ranking in my day-to-day work," said Mr. Furman. "I'm just focused on moving things forward for my clients and doing whatever I need to do to get their needs met. Receiving that kind of recognition really took me by surprise."

What's behind the success of this twice-honored number-one agent? The inclusion of 3D home tours with each listing has enhanced an already impressive marketing package, garnering attention from our local press, with a front-page article (http://www.philly.com/philly/business/real_estate/residential/20170129_Virtual-reality_house_hunting__It_s_almost_like_being_there.html) in the real estate section of The Philadelphia Inquirer. But Mr. Furman attributes his active business not only to community outreach and a cutting-edge marketing platform that continues to please clients with its advanced technology, but also to a strong, experienced staff. With over 3,000 agents competing for the top spot in the region, this vital combination has brought Mr. Furman to front of the pack.

"I truly couldn't do what I do without the support of my team," said Mr. Furman, whose staff includes a dedicated administrative assistant, a marketing director, a professional photographer, and a social media/SEO. "They're an accomplished group, and the first people I wanted to thank when receiving this award."

For more information about Brett Furman, please call him at 610-687-6060 and visit him at www.brettfurman.com.

About RE/MAX Classic

RE/MAX Classic is a family-owned and operated business celebrating its 27th year of success. The firm has an outstanding technology platform, and support staff to assist agents, allowing them to focus on productivity. Unlike most other real estate companies our Broker/Owners list and sell real estate, which ensures they are current with the latest industry trends and changes. The philosophy at RE/MAX Classic revolves around exceeding clients' expectations. A team of support staff helps hone this focus on customer service and satisfaction.

Contact
Brett Furman, Broker/Owner
***@brettfurman.com
End
Source:
Email:***@brettfurman.com Email Verified
Tags:Main Line Realtor, Best Realtors, Top Main Line Realtors
Industry:Real Estate
Location:St. Davids - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RE/MAX Classic PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share