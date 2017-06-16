News By Tag
Marlaina Teaches You Seven Steps to Create a Successful Interior Design
This is the step by step key to creating a dream space by Marlaina Teich Designs
Marlaina Teich has not only been recognized for her design firm but has created a brand. Teich runs her own full-service residential and commercial design firm, Marlaina Teich custom rugs, and is gaining exposure on the home improvement show George to the Rescue on NBC.
The Marlaina Teich Design style translates the dreams of the clients into Luxurious, timeless, and livable spaces.
Marlaina divides The Process into stages:
1) The interview. Marlaina will begin to express an idea of what you are looking for. This idea starts in the meeting, the beginning of the project and the opportunity for the designer and client to know each other.
2) Preparation. Ideas and research are needed for any project. The Marlaina Teich Design team will find what fits your vision.
3) Inspiration. Color and style will add into the project presentation.
4) Impression. Based on research and discussion team, Marlaina will expose a spatial concept that will fit the client interest.
5) Final presentation. Ones the client approves the concept Marlaina is ready to make changes based on desired and specifications of the client. Then, the final presentation will occur.
6) Development. The moment to act. The builder, vendors and Marlaina Teich Design team will create a plan to put in action.
7) Design and Installation. The combination moment. Now the team will install furnishing, fabrics, and décor to create the perfect space.
Make your dream home come true! Contact Marlaina Teich Designs and visit her website http://mtdny.com
