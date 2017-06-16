News By Tag
Tax Resolution Attorney John P. Willis Offers Tax Guidance for Newlyweds
Fairhope, AL, June 22, 2017: Tax Attorney John Willis, CEO and founder of IRSALLSTAR.com, recently published a blog on his website entitled "The Tax Consequences of Tying The Knot," in which Mr. Willis makes every effort to remove the element of surprise when couples go to file their 2017 tax returns.
Willis points out that, "June is typically one of the most popular months for couples to tie the knot." He continues adding, "If you are getting married this month, I hope you have already considered the tax consequences associated with this union. You'll discover there are multiple tax issues that kick in as soon as you say, 'I do'."
According to Willis, "If you haven't considered the tax implications, you could benefit from reading the rest of this blog." "And, no matter what month you get married," says Willis, "be sure to use the items below as your guide to make sure you aren't taken by surprise when you have your 2017 taxes prepared next year."
Among the items Willis provides is looking into the "pros and cons to filing jointly or separately."
Willis states, "Going into a marriage armed with the most in-depth information, not only about who you're hitching up with is always a good idea." He adds, "Going in well informed about tax consequences can only add to the strength of the union."
The entire blog can be read at: http://www.irsallstar.com/
ABOUT JOHN WILLIS
Mr. Willis believes strongly in supporting and representing the "underdog" and has devoted his entire professional life to protecting and defending those who need it most. As an attorney, Mr. Willis takes his role as "counselor" seriously. His knowledge, creativity and persistence are valuable assets that provide substantial benefits to his clients. He has represented individuals and businesses across the Gulf Coast for over 18 years and he brings together an abundance of skills and experience that can be of assistance to almost anyone.
ABOUT THE IRSALLSTAR TEAM
The IRSALLSTAR team has developed a winning formula to ensure that each client's individual needs are specifically met. Upon becoming a client of Mr. Willis' law firm, that client's immediate needs are assessed and long-term goals are defined. Experienced professionals on the IRSALLSTAR team then assist each client in developing and implementing a custom-tailored game plan to provide both short-term and long-term relief from his or her serious tax problems. All firm clients are continually coached toward successful tax resolution and final victory over their challenges with the IRS and state taxing authorities.
To learn more about Mr. Willis and his law firm please visit http://www.IRSALLSTAR.com or call toll-free 877-254-4254.
