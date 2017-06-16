News By Tag
Watkins Insurance Group Announces New Construction in Downtown Georgetown
The new building, to be located at 815 South Main Street, will be a two-story development which will house Watkins Insurance Group as well as tenants. "Watkins Insurance Group is making a significant investment to downtown Georgetown,"
"We are incredibly excited about increasing our commitment to Georgetown and Williamson county," says Andy Webb, Partner of Watkins Insurance Group and member of the Georgetown ISD Board of Trustees. "By building a beautiful landmark building on one of the last undeveloped lots in downtown, we hope to be an integral part of the economic future of Georgetown."
Construction is scheduled to begin in Fall 2017.
About Watkins Insurance Group
Founded in Austin in 1949, Watkins Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing
locally-owned independent insurance agencies in central Texas. Headquartered in Austin and named a 2016 IIABA Best Practices agency, Watkins Insurance Group has six locations throughout Texas including offices in
Longview, Marble Falls, Mineola, Tyler, and Waco. The agency provides tailored insurance, employee benefit, and bond solutions for business and personal risks of all sizes.
For more information about the Watkins Insurance Group, please visit www.WatkinsInsuranceGroup.com
Contact
Dshanya Reese
Brand Marketing Administrator
***@watkinsinsurancegroup.com
