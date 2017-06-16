 
CHICAGO - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Used Mercedes for Sale Jidd Motors

In part two of our night driving series, we'll address some of the most dangerous habits drivers have when driving after the sun sets.

One of those is "overdriving" the headlights of their vehicle. What does that mean, though? It means that a driver should never drive so fast that they are cannot stop within the distance clearly seen on the road ahead by the light of the vehicle's headlights. In general, that distance is 350 feet or less, and only when the headlights are on high beam. Inclement weather or other hazardous driving conditions means driving ability to see clearly is diminished. In that case, the safe distance will be much less. Total stopping distance is the distance a car will travel from the moment a hazard appears until the vehicle comes to a complete stop. Because vision is impaired at night, the need to slow down to allow more distance to stop the vehicle is magnified. Minimum stopping distance for a car with normal brakes traveling 55 MPH. under favorable road and weather conditions is approximately 230 feet.

Speaking of headlights, never have your vehicle's headlights on high beam when within 1000 feet of an approaching vehicle. Also, switch to low beam when following another vehicle at a distance of less than 200 feet.  Not only is it illegal, but dimming the lights when that close to another vehicle is dangerous to the other driver.

By not dimming the lights, the other driver may have an accident. If a vehicle is approaching, the driver's vehicle could also be involved. If you dim your lights the other driver is likely to do so, too.  Keep the headlights on low beam anyway, even if this does not happen. If not, the risk is not just potentially blinding the other driver, but an endangerment to your vehicle and the people inside.

Always keep a vehicle's lighting equipment clean and in good working order. It is especially important to keep the lenses of all lights clean.

Taking care of equipment and good night driving habits are important. Also important is finding the right dealership for your needed. When looking for used Mercedes for sale (http://www.jiddmotors.com/) Jidd Motors has a n outstanding selection and great service.  And they ship worldwide.

https://youtu.be/8-cRR4xW7P0

Source:Jidd Motors
