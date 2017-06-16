News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Used Mercedes for Sale Jidd Motors
In part two of our night driving series, we'll address some of the most dangerous habits drivers have when driving after the sun sets.
One of those is "overdriving"
Speaking of headlights, never have your vehicle's headlights on high beam when within 1000 feet of an approaching vehicle. Also, switch to low beam when following another vehicle at a distance of less than 200 feet. Not only is it illegal, but dimming the lights when that close to another vehicle is dangerous to the other driver.
By not dimming the lights, the other driver may have an accident. If a vehicle is approaching, the driver's vehicle could also be involved. If you dim your lights the other driver is likely to do so, too. Keep the headlights on low beam anyway, even if this does not happen. If not, the risk is not just potentially blinding the other driver, but an endangerment to your vehicle and the people inside.
Always keep a vehicle's lighting equipment clean and in good working order. It is especially important to keep the lenses of all lights clean.
Taking care of equipment and good night driving habits are important. Also important is finding the right dealership for your needed. When looking for used Mercedes for sale (http://www.jiddmotors.com/
https://youtu.be/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse