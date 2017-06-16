News By Tag
"Personal Revolution" Independence-Day Themed Short Mystery
Cape Cod Author's short, contemporary mystery available digitally
How she gets there is "Personal Revolution" a short mystery set in the fictional Cabot's Crossing, near Concord, MA. This lively, fast-paced contemporary mystery, themed around the Independence Day holiday is by Cape Cod-based author Devon Ellington, and is the first of a series of stories, novellas, and possibly, novels set in this fictional community. They focus on the historic Abby Turnbull House, a place Glenda helped create when a purchase of a trunk filled with books and diaries purchased at a flea market leads Glenda to Abby's last living descendant.
Ellington, a full-time author who publishes under multiple names, moved to the Cape in 2010 after a long career working backstage on Broadway and in film and television production, and is also an internationally-
"I love historical sites," Ellington admits. "I had family in Foxboro, MA, and we spent lots of time in Concord while I was growing up. Louisa May Alcott is one of my heroines, and one of the reasons I became a writer. I've spent a lot of time at Orchard House over the years. I always wanted to set something in the area. I have an extensive collection of women's historic diaries and journals, and love the idea of stumbling across some at a sale and following up on them. Add to that, an enjoyment of holiday-themed stories, but using holidays that are often over-looked, and that stew became 'Personal Revolution'."
The next Cabot Cross mystery will likely release in Spring 2018. "Demand will have an effect on schedule," she admits.
She has plenty coming up, though, and some of it is holiday-themed:
"That's the writing life," she says, " and I love it."
"Personal Revolution", a digital short mystery, is available for only 99 cents from Smashwords, Kobo, and Nook. For more information on Ellington's other work, visit her website, http://www.devonellingtonwork.com.
