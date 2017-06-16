News By Tag
Luxury Cars Chicago Jidd Motors
Although there is typically much less traffic at night almost half of traffic collision resulting in a fatality happen once the sun goes down. Because most drivers are not aware that darkness can make a significant difference in their ability to handle many normal driving situations. We'll cover just some of those here.
One significant difference in day and night driving is the way in which we see our environs. We become dependent on artificial sources of light to show us where we are and who is around us. The darkness also causes us to be more sensitive to bright lights and other lighted or reflective distractions on the road. We must watch more carefully for highway signs, pedestrians, animals, slow-moving vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles that may be on the road at night.
Driving at night can compound the normal feelings of fatigue that we experience when driving longer distances. Eye fatigue can be a dangerous problem to cope with at night. Always try to keep your eyes moving - from side to side, near-to-far ahead to relieve this problem or prevent it from happening. All windows and mirrors in your vehicle should be kept clean and free of defects.
Driving any motor vehicle on public roads after dark without using correct lighting equipment is illegal. This includes headlights, tail lights, and license plate light. Lights should be on from sunset until sunrise during periods of bad weather such as rain, snow, hail, sleet or fog, as well as during other periods when the road ahead of cannot be seen clearly for a distance of at least 500 feet. When in doubt as to whether lights should be on or not, turn them on. This will not only improve driver's vision, but help other drivers to see the vehicle, as well.
We will continue our night driving tips in a subsequent post.
https://youtu.be/
