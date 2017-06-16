Southwest Virginia Celebrates High Tech Achievements

Southwestern Virginia Technology Council announces annual honors

-- The Southwestern Virginia Technology Council (SWVTC) presented the 2017 SWVTC High Tech Awards on Thursday, June 15, 2017. The Council held its annual awards banquet at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center on the campus of Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon, Virginia. The Council recognized a variety of individuals and organizations that are deploying technology, to significant effect, across 13 counties in Virginia's great southwest.Hosted by Dan Minahan, Council President and executive with Crutchfield, the evening began with a virtual message from Brad Smith, CEO of Intuit, as introduced by Todd McReynolds, Vice President of Sykes Wise Intuit. Highlights of the evening's program include the following.· Virginia Delegate Terry Kilgore introduced keynote speaker Mark C. Cherry, President and Chief Operating Officer of Aurora Flight Sciences. Mr. Cherry described Aurora's strategic focus and the role of Virginia's Southwest in the company's growth plans for the unmanned aircraft sector.· Jeff Rowlette, Council Treasurer and Lee Bank executive, introduced keynote speaker Charles "Rusty" Justice, co-founder and co-owner of Bit Source, LLC. Mr. Justice, whose company enjoys widespread acclaim for teaching former coal miners to code software and serve major companies, spoke about the capabilities of the region and its potential in the technology industry.· Mr. Minahan, Mr. Cherry and Mr. Justice presented the 2017 SWVTC awards. The High Tech Award in Community went to Coeburn Boy Scout Troop 301; the High Tech Award in Education went to The Debusk Veterinary Teaching Center of Lincoln Memorial University's College of Veterinary Medicine; the High Tech Award in Business went to DP Facilities, Inc.'s Mineral Gap facility in Wise; the High Tech Award in Government went to the Office of the Secretary of Technology of Virginia, Karen Jackson; and the High Tech President Award went to Todd McReynolds of Sykes Wise Intuit.· Dr. Stan Botts, Jr., long-time member of the Council, received a special recognition for his years of service and encouragement of the tech sector in the region.Lead sponsors for the 2017 event were the Center for Innovative Technology, Crutchfield, the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, the University of Virginia's College at Wise, the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA), the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), and the Workforce Investment Board.addresses the opportunities afforded by the technology sector to businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies throughout Virginia's great southwest. Organized in 1999, SWVTC's mission is to enhance the vitality and social well-being of the region through achievements in the creation and application of technology. Council members includes businesses, institutions and individuals from the counties of Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise, and Wythe, and the cities of Bristol, Galax, and Norton. http://