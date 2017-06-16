News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Carolina Music Awards Announces Host
10th year awards show will have Amber Rupinta, ABC 11 anchor, as host
"We are estatic to have Amber as our host this year," says Omar McCallop, founder of the awards. "We're excited to have her energy and personality create a great ambiance for our anniversary show."
Amber joined ABC11 in February 2004, and has covered prominent stories such as: presidential candidates Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton battling for N.C. voters, Hurricane Ophelia, the Conagra plant explosion, and the Carthage nursing home massacre that left 8 people dead. She began her career behind the scenes at WJZ in Baltimore before becoming a reporter on the Baltimore Sun High School Sports Show.
Amber is a member of the Asian-American Journalists Association, the National Weather Association and a graduate of Towson University. In 2016, she completed Mississippi State's Meteorology Certificate program and earned a graduate certificate in Technology and Communication from UNC Chapel Hill.
The Carolina Music Awards has received acknowledgement and support from Carolina legends such as Randy Travis, Roberta Flack, Darius Rucker, John Custer and Petey Pablo. "Along with hard work, the awards can be a gateway to a national music career," states McCallop. McCallop recalls Parmlee accepting their award several years ago, and continuing on to have national recognition. The awards allows for youth artists, video and music producers, DJs, artists, and fans celebrate together in music camaraderie and fellowship.
Tickets can be purchased from the Duke Energy Center Box Office or through Ticketmaster and start at $27.
MEDIA CONTENT:
Carolina Awards Host Hotel: Sheraton Downtown Raleigh (https://www.starwoodmeeting.com/
Official Website: www.CarolinaMusicAwards.com
Twitter - CMAwards
Facebook - Carolina Music Awards
ABOUT CAROLINA MUSIC AWARDS: The focus of the Carolina Music Awards is to recognize Carolina artists in Rock, Hip Hop, Youth, Bluegrass, Americana, Country and R&B. Co-Foundeded by Roberta Flack & Randy Travis, the Carolina Music Awards have garnered support from Darius Rucker, Petey Pablo, and others. The awards focus on one singular objective, the development of the music industry in the Carolinas while encouraging growth in our music, both present and future.
Contact
Nakoma PR
***@nakomapr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse