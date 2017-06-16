News By Tag
Bergstrom Eye and Laser Clinic to Host Fundraiser to Support Haiti Eye Mission
Dr. Bergstrom has a longstanding interest in medical mission work. He has participated in mission trips to Africa, Indonesia, and most recently to Haiti for the past 5 years. Bergstrom Eye and Laser Clinic has established a full clinic in Pignon, Haiti. Last year, a team of 21 visited Haiti for 10 days and treated approximately 1,000 patients, distributed 600 pairs of glasses and performed nearly 100 surgeries. Haiti is the poorest country in the northern hemisphere and Pignon, located in the central plateau region of Haiti, is located in one of the poorest areas in the country of Haiti with an average per capita income of $250 per year. The eye services that are provided in the clinic are the only eye care that is available to the entire region. Dr. Bergstrom's wish would be to send a team to the clinic every six months. Currently, due to considerable expenses ($1,500 per person), the team is only able to travel to Haiti once a year, usually in February. Pignon has an epidemic of both cataracts and glaucoma. Any eye care received is greatly appreciated by the residents of that area.
Monetary donations can be mailed to:
Haiti Eye Mission
C/O Horace Lutheran Church
650 1st St. N, Horace, ND 58047
Dr. Lance Bergstrom opened Bergstrom Eye and Laser Clinic in 1997. Dr. Bergstrom is a Board Certified Ophthalmologist who has performed thousands of eye surgeries. Bergstrom Eye and Laser Clinic's goal is to provide the highest quality of care in a compassionate and ethical manner. By using modern ophthalmic procedures and technology, Dr. Bergstrom and his staff are committed to providing high quality, personalized care for individuals and families. Services include: LASIK and Laser Vision Correction, Cataract surgery, Advanced Lens Implant surgery for near and far vision, Implantable Contact Lens, Laser surgery, Eyelid disorders, Macular Degeneration, Glaucoma treatment, Pediatric eye diseases, cosmetic services and general eye exams. http://www.bergstromeye.com/
Contact
Teri Doschadis
701.235.5200
***@bergstromeye.com
