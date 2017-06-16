News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
NGL and Alliant Energy are building futures together
Partnership helps two local families receive new homes through Habitat for Humanity of Dane County
On June 15, the volunteers worked with the future homeowners to build the interior and exterior walls. It was exciting for Luz and her son, Omar, to build the panels for their future home that they will share with Luz's mother on Sweet Grass Drive in Sun Prairie. Before the family can move into their home, they will learn about house maintenance, finance and put in 375 sweat equity hours, including volunteering at the Habitat ReStore, participating in builds and home ownership educational classes. Their anticipated move in date is April 2018.
Alliant Energy hosted the frame up and worked the first shift of the day. NGL arrived for the second shift with the mission to finish building the panels and assemble the walls. Within no time, the walls were constructed for both homes.
"This is our second year participating in a Habitat frame up and it's become a volunteer opportunity that so many employees look forward to," said Elizabeth Kirchstein, NGL corporate giving administrator. "NGL and our employees are very involved in the community both through volunteerism and financial support. Partnering with Alliant to build a Habitat home lets our employees give back and feel connected to the community. It's a remarkable experience watching and being a part of someone's new home as it takes shape."
A focus of Alliant Energy Foundation is to improve the quality of life for people in its communities. "We are so glad to have an opportunity to host the Habitat for Humanity frame ups the last few years," said Julie Bauer, executive director of the Alliant Energy Foundation. "Working alongside the family that will live in the house means a lot to our employees and makes for a great day."
At the end of the build, everyone walked through the home to see where the living room, kitchen, bedrooms are located. Volunteers signed their well wishes on the panels and then loaded the completed panels onto a truck destined for their future home sites.
"A huge thank you to National Guardian Life Insurance Company and Alliant Energy for representing the heart, soul and muscle behind Habitat's work," said Valerie Johnson, Habitat for Humanity of Dane County CEO. "We're deeply grateful for every volunteer who shares our vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live."
In addition to a down payment and monthly mortgage payments, Habitat homeowners are required to put in 325-375 hours in sweat equity toward the building of their home. Habitat homes are more affordable because they are financed with affordable, no interest loans.
About Habitat for Humanity of Dane County, Inc.
For 30 years, Habitat for Humanity of Dane County has partnered with more than 260 families to build decent, affordable homes in Dane County. Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty housing. Habitat for Humanity builds with people in need regardless of race or religion and welcomes all volunteers and supporters. Learn more by calling 608.255.1549 or visit www.habitatdane.org.
About Alliant Energy
Alliant Energy serves approximately 950,000 electric customers and 410,000 natural gas customers. The mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service that customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Learn more at www.alliantenergy.com.
About National Guardian Life Insurance Company
Since 1910, National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL), a mutual insurance company, has been located in Madison, Wis. Licensed to do business in 49 states and the District of Columbia, NGL markets preneed and individual life and annuities, as well as group markets products including specialty and student insurance. Additional information about NGL can be found at www.nglic.com;
National Guardian Life Insurance Company is not affiliated with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America a/k/a The Guardian or Guardian Life.
Photo courtesy of John Kalson Photography
Contact
Maria Lubick
***@nglic.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse