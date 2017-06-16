News By Tag
A3 Fall Conferences Spur Manufacturing Growth and the Creation of Entirely New Categories of Jobs
Conferences Provide In-Depth Training in Robot Safety, Motion Control, Vision Systems, and Collaborative Robots
"Automation technologies are fueling entirely new categories of jobs—really creating the jobs of the future—in addition to enabling companies to become more productive and create higher-quality products in safer environments,"
National Robot Safety Conference (https://www.robotics.org/
The 29th annual National Robot Safety Conference will help businesses reduce risk by ensuring personnel are familiar with robot and machine safety as well as current robot safety standards. Industry leaders will provide real-world examples and identify best practices on how to incorporate safety into existing and new projects. In-depth sessions will cover:
· the ANSI/RIA R15.06 Industrial Robot Safety Standard and related technical reports;
· the new RIA TR R15.306-2016;
· Task-Based Risk Assessment.
Register here to get up-to-speed on robot safety guidelines and practices:
www.robotics.org/
MCMA TechCon (https://www.motioncontrolonline.org/
This conference will include educational sessions and strategies for motion control, motor, and automation technologies and provide practical how-to information that everyone from machine builders and integrators to engineers designing systems can take back and implement. Sessions are taught by industry experts, and attendees have a chance to meet one-on-one with expert advisors, engineers, and technical staff as well as to network with other technology users.
Register here to learn best practices on everything from design to applications:
Collaborative Robots & Advanced Vision Conference: Nov 15–16, San Jose, CA
Bringing together two disruptive technologies—
Register here for the opportunity to learn more about collaborative robots and vision:
www.robotics.org/
About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)
The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) is the global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. A3 is the umbrella group for Robotic Industries Association (RIA), AIA - Advancing Vision + Imaging, Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA), and A3 Mexico. RIA, AIA, MCMA, and A3 Mexico combined represent over 1,000 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, distributors, system integrators, end users, research groups, and consulting firms worldwide that drive automation forward. For more information, please visit our websites: A3 - www.A3automate.org. RIA - www.robotics.org. AIA - www.visiononline.org. MCMA - www.motioncontrolonline.org. A3 Mexico - www.a3mexico.com.mx.
Contact
Toni Sottak, Media Relations
Hughes Communications, Inc.
(843) 530-4442
toni@hughescom.net
