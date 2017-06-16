News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
AGT Named BenQ Partner for Google Jamboard
The Reimagined Digital Whiteboard for Collaboration in the Cloud
In development of Jamboard, Google set out to redefine meetings, raising the bar on collaborative team creativity and benefiting from the same real-time collaboration found in G Suite. The 55-inch Jamboard fits right into today's new digital workplace, transforming meetings into an engaging and effective experience, boosting productivity and ultimately improving the bottom line.
"We are always looking for ways that we can use technology to help our clients succeed. Naturally for us, as an AV integrator, we typically look towards visual collaboration tools to achieve that goal," says Mark Cray, CEO of AGT. "Jamboard super charges idea sharing, brainstorming, creativity and planning. Google has done a great job marrying the efficiencies and productivity of tools like digital whiteboarding and G-Suite with an elegant and powerful hardware device."
The fully integrated Jamboard comes in three colors- Carmine Red, Graphite Gray, and Cobalt Blue-and retails at the very competitive price point of $4,999, which includes two styluses and an eraser. A wall mount is also included in the purchase price for a limited time product launch promotion, or end users can purchase a rolling stand for an introductory price of $1,199 (MSRP 1,349) so they can jam on the go between huddle spaces, meeting rooms or offices. An annual $600 software subscription will be reduced to $300 for purchases made before Sept. 30, 2017. Jamboard is available now in the US from AGT in partnership with BenQ.
###
More information about Jamboard is available at AGT (http://www.appliedglobal.com/
Click here (http://www.appliedglobal.com/
About AGT │ Applied Global Technologies
AGT is a full-service audiovisual integrator that designs, installs and manages collaboration environments. We help corporations, government entities and educational institutions with audiovisual design and integration, video conferencing and managed services. AGT has improved the way organizations communicate and collaborate for over 20 years. For more information, visit http://www.prweb.net/
About BenQ Corporation
Founded on the corporate vision of "Bringing Enjoyment and Quality to Life," BenQ Corporation is a world-leading human technology and solutions provider aiming to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers' lives. To realize this vision, the company focuses on the aspects that matter most to people today — lifestyle, business, healthcare and education — with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency, feel healthier and enhance learning. Such means include a delightful broad portfolio of people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning interactive large-format displays, digital signage, projectors, monitors, audio products, cloud consumer products, mobile communications and lifestyle lighting. Because it matters.
All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.
BenQ America Corp. Contact:
Rachel Dohmann, Marketing Manager
Tel: +1 (214) 778-6165
Email: Rachel.Dohmann@
Corporate Solutions Website: http://business-
Web: http://www.benq.us
Applied Global Technologies Contact:
AGT Public Relations
Tel: +1 (321) 635-2453
Email: agtpr@appliedglobal.com
Web: www.appliedglobal.com
Contact
Applied Global Technologies
***@marketingeye.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse