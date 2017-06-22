Fortna Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100 for "Great Supply Chain Project"

SDCE 100

End

-- Fortna, The Distribution Experts, has been named to the 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100 (SDCE 100) list for an eighth consecutive year. The SDCE 100 list highlights supply chain projects that have produced measurable gains and return on investment for companies, through increased efficiency.Fortna was selected for its project that helped an industrial parts supplier enable faster fulfillment, reduce costs, add capacity, and handle new business requirements. The results included:• Cut order processing time from three days to less than one• 99.82 percent order accuracy• 30 percent improvement in productivity• Doubled network capacity"We're honored to be named to this year's SDCE 100 list," said John White, president and CEO at Fortna. "This a testament to the positive business results achieved by this project, which has allowed our client to ship twice the volume of orders while handling a wider variety of order profiles, additional SKUs and new business requirements.""Our goal with 2017's Top 100 is to shine the spotlight on successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across the supply chain," says Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The selected projects can serve as a roadmap for supply chain executives looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. We congratulate all of our winners for a job well done!"The complete listing of the 2017 award winners is available at www.SDCExec.com and appears in the June 2017 issue of Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine.For over 70 years, Fortna has partnered with the world's top brands – companies like O'Reilly, ASICS, Pick n Pay and Totto – helping them improve their distribution operations and transform their businesses. Companies with complex distribution operations trust Fortna to help them meet customer promises and competitive challenges profitably. We are a professional services firm built on a promise – we develop a solid business case for change and hold ourselves accountable to those results. Our expertise spans supply chain strategy, distribution center operations, material handling, supply chain systems, organizational excellence, and warehouse control software. For more information, visit www.fortna.com.: Kate Baar, Director, Marketing, katebaar@fortna.com