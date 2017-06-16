 
June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


Dr Claire Sand Named 1 of 8 Awarded the 2017 Class of IFT Fellows

 
 
Dr Claire Sand (1MB)
Dr Claire Sand (1MB)
 
STILLWATER, Minn. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Claire Sand has been selected as one of the eight 2017 IFT Fellows.  For over 30 years Dr. Claire Sand has focused on reducing food waste by creating innovative packaging solutions.

The industry has noticed.  The Fellow designation is reserved for those with "extraordinary contributions in the field of food science and technology", according to IFT,  the Fellow recognition is not one Sand takes lightly.  "I'm honored to be named an IFT Fellow!  And, grateful for the mentoring and research focus within IFT and IFT's Food Packaging Division.  Without this mentoring and research access, I would not have been able to succeed and be selected as an IFT Fellow."

With a reputation for providing practical remedies to the decrease food waste and identifying strategic packaging technologies, Sand's recognition with this elite award is no surprise. Her laundry list of credentials includes:
•    Adjunct professor at Michigan State University
•    Contributing editor and packaging columnist for IFT's Food Technology magazine
•    IUFoST Chair of Global Food Packaging Curricula Development
•    Editorial Board member of Packaging Science and Technology
•    Reviewer for the Journal of Food Science
•    Chair of the IFT Food Packaging Division
•    Higher Education Review Board (HERB), IFT

"Our industry continues to change and advance in ways I hadn't dreamed of as an 18 year old when I "found" packaging.  Our future is full of possibilities to capitalize on strategic packaging technologies that will make a difference in the world.   As our packaging value chain becomes more agile, focused, and sustainable, packaging innovation is more appreciated than ever before" said Sand.

Her monthly column packaging column in IFT's Food Technology magazine, reveals how powerful well-designed packaging can be.
Sand is looking forward to a attending IFT's 2017 conference in Las Vegas hoping connect with her international contacts, reconnect with former associate and meet with new contacts.

Sand plans to continue teaching and consulting globally to reduce food waste with packaging.


Learn more about Dr Sand at http://www.packagingtechnologyandresearch.com

About Dr. Sand
Based outside Minneapolis, Minnesota, Dr. Claire Sand runs Packaging Technology and Research, where she provides project based strategy, technology, consulting and coaching services to food and packaging companies.  Sand's industry experience ranges from basic research, research and development, market research, and marketing.  Her portfolio includes working with Gerber - Nestle, Pillsbury- General Mills, Kraft Foods -Kraft Heinz, Dominick's -Safeway, and research institutes in Germany, Colombia, and Thailand.

Source:Packaging Technology and Research
Email:***@themahoneygroupinc.com Email Verified
Tags:Food, Food Packaging, Food Science
Industry:Food
Location:Stillwater - Minnesota - United States
Subject:Awards
