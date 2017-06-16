 
Industry News





FrontLine Group Announces New Website with Proactive Live Chat Capability

 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- FrontLine Group, the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) subsidiary of Canadian industry giant CBV Collections Services Ltd., has launched their new website featuring interactive chat capabilities.

"The newly designed website (www.flgfrontline.com) not only better reflects the unmatched customer experience that we offer, but also provides inbound and outbound chat capabilities, said Carly Cooke, Marketing and Business Development. "This and other contact methods that are offered, such as two way SMS chat, demonstrates just another way Frontline caters to clients' and consumers' communication needs, as generational trends continue to evolve", she added.

About FrontLine Group

FrontLine Group, a division of CBV Collection Services Ltd., has operated continuously for more than 96 years. FrontLine offers superior Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) and Customer Care solutions to Fortune Global 500 clients in: telecommunications, utilities, retail, financial services, health services and all levels of government. For 24 consecutive years they have achieved top line growth. Their long standing history of corporate and financial stability ensures that they will consistently assign the resources necessary to become the benchmark by which clients measure others.

For more information, call 1.888.311.1121 or visit www.flgfrontline.com

SOURCE Frontline Group
