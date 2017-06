Motivational Speaker Hits Reality TV

Kelly Swanson of High Point, NC, to be on The Fashion Hero this Fall

logocompressed

Media Contact

Kelly Swanson

1-800-303-1049

***@kellyswanson.net Kelly Swanson1-800-303-1049

End

-- Motivational speaker, award-winning storyteller, comedian, strategic storytelling expert, and author of "Who Hijacked My Fairy Tale" and "The Story Formula" Kelly Swanson will be soon adding another adventure to her portfolio - Reality TV.Kelly is a cast member in the upcoming Reality TV show entitledairing this Fall on Amazon Prime. The show, hosted by Brooke Hogan, is part of a movement to redefine the world's unrealistic standards of beauty in the fashion industry. Contestants from all over the world compete in a modeling competition. These contestants don't fit the standard requirements for modeling. Four world renowned designers act as judges while contestants are put through various challenges. The end result: Each fashion designer chooses one winner to be the face of their clothing line. Brooke Hogan (son of Hulk Hogan, star of her own Reality TV shows in the past) is the host. The show has already filmed season 1 and is now in the process of filming season 2.Kelly Swanson will be a guest celebrity mentor in episodes 2 and 3 of season 1 - to teach the contestants about loving who they are, and helping them learn how to tell their story to connect with people.Kelly says being on Reality TV was an exciting and overwhelming adventure and that she loved every minute of it, even though it was scary at times. Kelly is a big fan of the show and the movement to change the definition of beauty. As Kelly says it best: "It's the soul that makes us beautiful. The rest is just window dressing."For more about Kelly go to http://www.MotivationalSpeakerKellySwanson.com For more about the show go to http://www.TheFashionHero.com