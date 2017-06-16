 
News By Tag
* Motivational Speaker
* Motivational Speakers
* Strategic Storytelling
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* High Point
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Motivational Speaker Hits Reality TV

Kelly Swanson of High Point, NC, to be on The Fashion Hero this Fall
 
 
logocompressed
logocompressed
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Motivational Speaker
* Motivational Speakers
* Strategic Storytelling

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* High Point - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Events

HIGH POINT, N.C. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Motivational speaker, award-winning storyteller, comedian, strategic storytelling expert, and author of "Who Hijacked My Fairy Tale" and "The Story Formula" Kelly Swanson will be soon adding another adventure to her portfolio - Reality TV.

Kelly is a cast member in the upcoming Reality TV show entitled The Fashion Hero airing this Fall on Amazon Prime.  The show, hosted by Brooke Hogan, is part of a movement to redefine the world's unrealistic standards of beauty in the fashion industry. Contestants from all over the world compete in a modeling competition. These contestants don't fit the standard requirements for modeling. Four world renowned designers act as judges while contestants are put through various challenges. The end result:  Each fashion designer chooses one winner to be the face of their clothing line. Brooke Hogan (son of Hulk Hogan, star of her own Reality TV shows in the past) is the host. The show has already filmed season 1 and is now in the process of filming season 2.

Kelly Swanson will be a guest celebrity mentor in episodes 2 and 3 of season 1 - to teach the contestants about loving who they are, and helping them learn how to tell their story to connect with people.

Kelly says being on Reality TV was an exciting and overwhelming adventure and that she loved every minute of it, even though it was scary at times. Kelly is a big fan of the show and the movement to change the definition of beauty. As Kelly says it best:  "It's the soul that makes us beautiful. The rest is just window dressing."

For more about Kelly go to http://www.MotivationalSpeakerKellySwanson.com

For more about the show go to http://www.TheFashionHero.com

Media Contact
Kelly Swanson
1-800-303-1049
***@kellyswanson.net
End
Source:Swanson Speaks, Inc.
Email:***@kellyswanson.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Motivational Speaker News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share