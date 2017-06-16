News By Tag
Motivational Speaker Hits Reality TV
Kelly Swanson of High Point, NC, to be on The Fashion Hero this Fall
Kelly is a cast member in the upcoming Reality TV show entitled The Fashion Hero airing this Fall on Amazon Prime. The show, hosted by Brooke Hogan, is part of a movement to redefine the world's unrealistic standards of beauty in the fashion industry. Contestants from all over the world compete in a modeling competition. These contestants don't fit the standard requirements for modeling. Four world renowned designers act as judges while contestants are put through various challenges. The end result: Each fashion designer chooses one winner to be the face of their clothing line. Brooke Hogan (son of Hulk Hogan, star of her own Reality TV shows in the past) is the host. The show has already filmed season 1 and is now in the process of filming season 2.
Kelly Swanson will be a guest celebrity mentor in episodes 2 and 3 of season 1 - to teach the contestants about loving who they are, and helping them learn how to tell their story to connect with people.
Kelly says being on Reality TV was an exciting and overwhelming adventure and that she loved every minute of it, even though it was scary at times. Kelly is a big fan of the show and the movement to change the definition of beauty. As Kelly says it best: "It's the soul that makes us beautiful. The rest is just window dressing."
For more about Kelly go to http://www.MotivationalSpeakerKellySwanson.com
For more about the show go to http://www.TheFashionHero.com
