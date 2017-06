Dynama publishes new White Paper: Enhancing Effective Staff Engagement

End

-- Dynama, a leading provider of workforce deployment and resource optimisation software, has announced the publication of a new White Paper entitled 'Enhancing Effective Staff Engagement'. The publication, available now from www.dynama.global, is aimed at HR, recruitment and scheduling professionals. It explores proven best-practice management principles to gain a greater understanding of the psychology behind human motivation. In addition, Dynama brings together its own experience and technology to explore options for creating high-performing teams in today's complex workforce environments.Andrew Carwardine, Managing Director of Dynama commented, "We all know that happy staff make happy customers but are organisations really taking staff motivation and engagement seriously enough? When you consider that staff turnover is a business inhibitor and is thought to cost the US economy an eye-watering US$30.5 billion every year, it's time to re-evaluate the strategic value of effective staff engagement. The alternative is scary. Ignoring it can result in the best talent straying to the competition, spiralling recruitment costs, unhappy customers and dwindling profits. Our new White Paper provides a focused guide to creating high performing teams and keeping them that way."'Enhancing Effective Staff Engagement' is one of a series of White Papers from Dynama exploring key business issues faced by complex organisations in resource scheduling. It discusses how the latest advancements in workforce deployment can help overcome these challenges. For more information, visit www.dynama.global -ends-Dynama, an Allocate Software company, builds on 25 years' heritage and is a leading provider of workforce deployment and resource optimisation software. Headquartered in London with an office in Australia and support in the USA, Dynama is committed to customers and organisations across multiple sectors that manage large, multi-skilled workforces, in fast-moving environments.Its flagship product, Dynama OneView, is designed to underpin complex workforce management in safety critical and high skill level environments, delivering both safe staffing and productivity savings.For more information, visit www.dynama.globalPress contact:Mary PhillipsPR Artistry LimitedT: +44 (0)1491 845553E: mary@pra-ltd.co.uk http://www.gallup.com/businessjournal/191459/millennials-job-hopping-generation.aspx