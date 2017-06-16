News By Tag
Dynama publishes new White Paper: Enhancing Effective Staff Engagement
Andrew Carwardine, Managing Director of Dynama commented, "We all know that happy staff make happy customers but are organisations really taking staff motivation and engagement seriously enough? When you consider that staff turnover is a business inhibitor and is thought to cost the US economy an eye-watering US$30.5 billion every year, it's time to re-evaluate the strategic value of effective staff engagement. The alternative is scary. Ignoring it can result in the best talent straying to the competition, spiralling recruitment costs, unhappy customers and dwindling profits. Our new White Paper provides a focused guide to creating high performing teams and keeping them that way."
'Enhancing Effective Staff Engagement' is one of a series of White Papers from Dynama exploring key business issues faced by complex organisations in resource scheduling. It discusses how the latest advancements in workforce deployment can help overcome these challenges. For more information, visit www.dynama.global
About Dynama
Dynama, an Allocate Software company, builds on 25 years' heritage and is a leading provider of workforce deployment and resource optimisation software. Headquartered in London with an office in Australia and support in the USA, Dynama is committed to customers and organisations across multiple sectors that manage large, multi-skilled workforces, in fast-moving environments.
Its flagship product, Dynama OneView, is designed to underpin complex workforce management in safety critical and high skill level environments, delivering both safe staffing and productivity savings.
For more information, visit www.dynama.global
