How Customer Experience is influenced by Varied Stakeholders of Buying Decisions?
Mystery Shopping of HS Brands can help you in this process to influence stakeholders.
Understand 'Who buys what?'
As far as the main influencing factor of buying decisions is concerned, one cannot deny the role of family members. Different members of the same family might have different thought processes and buying tendencies. And, that generally depends on their gender, age, requirements, income levels, willingness to buy, geographical location, living standards, changing preferences, joint or nuclear family, etc.
As a marketer, you need to understand the mindsets of stakeholders of buying decision (who buys what) in the first place and then tailor and offer customer experience, accordingly. In a family, you can find the below mentioned buying stakeholders. Take a look -
Types of decisions/Stakeholders : Different departments and industries
Wife or female dominated decisions : FMCG products like, Food, grocery, home décor etc
Husband or male dominated decisions : Automobile, Finances, Electronics, etc
Kids dominated decisions :Health drinks, Entertainment etc.
Joint decisions : School, vacations, apartments etc.
Custom-made customer experience
In light to the varying aspects and factors which influence buying decisions, the customer experience your brand offers paves your way to success. So, above all you should focus on keeping 'Your Brand Standards' high and keep the promises you made.
For example – the advertisement of a brand named 'ABC' says, it's offering BOGO (Buy One Get One) offer on its snacks range. So, ABC needs to fulfill this promise and provide its customers with another pack of the given snack free of cost with purchase any one of the products from the given snack range, regardless of the point of sale. If it fails to do the same, for whichever reason(s), it is more likely to lose its customers.
A word of caution – ABC could be your brand too!
Likewise, at retail store, if a product, say a health drink, is out of stock, the store associates should properly make the 'Out of Stock' message clear instead of stuffing the rack with other irrelevant products. If such things occur frequently, chances are your customers would move to some other outlet for not getting desired customer experience.
Don't let your customers leave you
