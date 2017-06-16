How Customer Experience is influenced by Varied Stakeholders of Buying Decisions?

Mystery Shopping of HS Brands can help you in this process to influence stakeholders.

stakeholders

Media Contact

HS Brands India Pvt ltd

0808880474474

***@hsbrandsasia.com HS Brands India Pvt ltd0808880474474

End

-- What is the main goal of marketers? It's to reach out their target customers at the moments that generally and mostly influence their buying decisions. Therefore, majority of television ads these days target women and kids. The idea is to capture their minds so as to influence their brand(s) and product(s) preferences.As far as the main influencing factor of buying decisions is concerned, one cannot deny the role of family members. Different members of the same family might have different thought processes and buying tendencies. And, that generally depends on their gender, age, requirements, income levels, willingness to buy, geographical location, living standards, changing preferences, joint or nuclear family, etc.As a marketer, you need to understand the mindsets of stakeholders of buying decision (who buys what) in the first place and then tailor and offer customer experience, accordingly. In a family, you can find the below mentioned buying stakeholders. Take a look -Wife or female dominated decisions : FMCG products like, Food, grocery, home décor etcHusband or male dominated decisions : Automobile, Finances, Electronics, etcKids dominated decisions :Health drinks, Entertainment etc.Joint decisions : School, vacations, apartments etc.In light to the varying aspects and factors which influence buying decisions, the customer experience your brand offers paves your way to success. So, above all you should focus on keeping 'Your Brand Standards' high and keep the promises you made.For example – the advertisement of a brand named 'ABC' says, it's offering BOGO (Buy One Get One) offer on its snacks range. So, ABC needs to fulfill this promise and provide its customers with another pack of the given snack free of cost with purchase any one of the products from the given snack range, regardless of the point of sale. If it fails to do the same, for whichever reason(s), it is more likely to lose its customers.Likewise, at retail store, if a product, say a health drink, is out of stock, the store associates should properly make the 'Out of Stock' message clear instead of stuffing the rack with other irrelevant products. If such things occur frequently, chances are your customers would move to some other outlet for not getting desired customer experience.Without customers a Brand is absolutely nothing. Probably, you would second this thought as well. In order to retain customers and maintain your brand's goodwill, you need to keep a track of all minute (refer to the examples given above), yet vital aspects related to your business. And for this, you need mystery shopping.provided by a leading name likecan help you find the loopholes in your business strategies and processes, if any, and also help you eliminate them without having to stress your mind.At HS Brands we offer custom-tailored services to our clients. We are a perfect amalgamation of efficient workforce, innovative strategies and state-of-the-art technologies. We make sure that your 'Brand's Promises' are being kept and are in line with the industry standards. With our unique mystery shopping services you can fathom how efficiently you are living up to the expectations of your customers or whether you have not made a mark at all. Not being able to meet brand standards and keep promises can have a negative effect on your brand's image. Our mystery shopping strategies are one-of-its-kind, objective, precise and tailored according to your corporate goals.Team-up with, you mystery shopping partner and keep an eye around without having to actually watch.