My Date With An Athens Georgia Mom

I was challenged to write about a great date. I've had many. Instead of talking about the bad experiences. Tell me a good one you've had. This is just one story of a great date I will forever be glad I had.

-- I was brand new at this being single thing. Lonely and confident "she" was out there somewhere. I began signing up for dating sites. It was March of 2013. We met on Plenty of Fish. We talked several times before meeting. Facebook, phone, and email. Communication was amazing. We decided it was time to meet. We talked about several places public enough to meet. Paddy's Irish Pub would be that place. It wasn't far from her work, and driving has always been something I enjoyed.I waited by the front door for her. A habit my father instilled in me from an early age. To make sure she was safe as she walked in. We hugged and followed directions to be seated. We had an amazing conversation. Art, music, kids, nothing was off limits. The conversation just flowed. After an almost four hour conversation, we walked to her car. After an awkward, I had a great time speech. She kissed me. A real, passionate, and timely, kiss. It felt wonderful. We decided to have a real date in here town. Athens. I'd never been there. Boy was I in for a treat.I picked her up at her house in Statham Georgia. Not too far from Athens. As we arrived in Athens I began seeing why so many people were fascinated about this little town. It had it all. Local one of a kind eateries, art, history, and all the people watching my heart could possibly desire. Our date ended in Athens Art Museum. I thought we would just walk through, take a few pictures, and head out. Three and a half hours later, we walked back outside. What a wonderful day thisShe and I are still friends today. It turns out we would not rescue one another from the bonds of singleness. But we had the best time ever. We also made a connection for life. It's been over four years since those date. She text me yesterday to say she was heading to Boston for a month. She does this every year. It's a retreat and extra money for the Summer for her. Even though we won't be spending forever together doing life. We will be in contact and always keep one another updated on our lives. What a great example of a great dating experience.www.kstepp.com