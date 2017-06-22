News By Tag
US Black Chambers, Inc. Fueling Growth of Local Chambers and Businesses Nationwide
New York State's largest African American Chamber LIAACC has benefited significantly as an affiliate member of the US Black Chambers,Inc. USBC and its Corporate Partners such as Wells Fargo and others continue to support local communities nationally.
The USBC School of Chamber & Business Management is a 3-day business development conference convening successful business owners, chamber leaders, corporate partners, government agencies, and national policymakers for an intense series of workshops, panels, and networking sessions dedicated to growing Black-owned businesses. The 2017 conference provided three course tracks which included 1. Chamber of Commerce Executives, 2. Established Business Owners, and 3. Millennial Entrepreneurs ages 18 - 34.
The US Black Chambers, Inc.'s Five Pillars of Service is the cornerstone of their platform. The pillars represent issues that greatly impact the growth of Black-owned business in America and, consequently, form the foundation of the USBC agenda. The five pillars include advocacy, access to capital, contracting, Entrepreneur training, and chamber development.
The US Black Chambers, Inc.'s Annual Conference is the leading conference in the nation for Chamber leaders and Business Owners to sharpen their tools to succeed in today's business world.
" New York State's largest African American Chamber of Commerce LIAACC has benefited significantly as an affiliate member of the US Black Chambers, Inc. USBC and its Corporate Partners such as Wells Fargo and others continue to support local communities across the nation by providing valuable resources to local chambers of commerce and communities across America." Phil Andrews, President, Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc.
LIAACC has been awarded the USBC micro-grant for three consecutive years.
The USBC awarded $70,000 in micro-grants to its affiliate chambers of commerce, with the finacial support of Wells Fargo for its continuing efforts to support small business owners nationally.
About: Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. - The Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. is a leading supporter of Small Business Owners in the area of advocacy, access to capital, education, mwbe certification and utilization, and capacity building. LIAACC serves the counties of Kings, Nassau, Queens and Suffolk.
The Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. has appeared on WABC Here and Now and NBC'S Positively Black. (http://www.nbcnewyork.com/
For more information on the programs, activities of the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. visit us online today at: LIAACC. (http://www.liaacc.org/
The Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. has been featured on NYC Black. Visit Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. online at www.liaacc.org
Photo: Left to Right: Ron Busby, Sr. President & CEO of US Black Chambers, Inc., Tysha Scott, Member LIAACC, and Dawn Edwards, Member LIAACC
