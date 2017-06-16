News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Asia cement sector continues to expand, Latin America dives
"Asia, broadly speaking, still shows resilience with output increasing, especially in the frontier and emerging markets. Developed Asia is struggling to generate growth," underlined Robert Madeira, Managing Director and Head of Research at CW Group.
In India, cement production declined six percent on a monthly basis, and four percent on a yearly basis. On the other hand, in Thailand, production rose three percent year-on-year in April, contrasting with a shrinking domestic consumption and demand. Domestic consumption plunged 25 percent on a monthly basis, reaching 2.4 million tons. Cement demand continued to be hindered by the flooding in the south of the country, which occurred in January 2017.
Demand was also unfavorable for cement manufacturers in Japan. Conversely, Indonesia stood out in the Asian region by recording a higher year-on-year demand.
Latin America and Med Basin continue to struggle
In Latin America, domestic demand continued to suffer from lack of consumer confidence and low government spending. In Brazil, the largest regional market, demand reached four million tons, slipping 16 percent year-on-year, and 15 percent month-on-month. Year-to-date cement demand has remained 10 percent lower for the first four months of the year, reaching 17.0 million tons. Similarly, both Peru and Colombia have been reporting declining year-to-date demands, at seven and four percent, respectively.
Argentina has been a standout in the region, with its cement market benefiting from higher public expenditure in infrastructure at both national and regional levels. Demand grew 11 percent year-on-year, reaching 0.8 million tons in April. Cement production rose 14 percent year-on-year, reaching 0.9 million tons.
In the Mediterranean Basin, Spain recorded a six percent YoY (year-on-year)
****
For more information, placing an order, or interview inquiries, please contact Liviu Dinu, Market Services & Marketing Consultant, CW Group, by phone at +40-744-67-44-
About Cement Country Market Data
CW Research's Cement Country Market Data reporting, available on CW Group's CemWeek.com (http://www.cwgrp.com/
Additional coverage on country volume data can be found here: http://www.cwgrp.com/
About CW Group
The Greenwich, Connecticut, USA headquartered CW Group is a leading advisory, research and business intelligence boutique with a global presence and a multi-industry orientation. CW Group is particularly recognized for its sector expertise in heavy-side building materials (cement), light-side building materials, traditional and renewable power & energy, petrochemicals, metals & mining, industrial minerals, industrial manufacturing, bulk cargo & shipping, among others. We have a strong functional capability, grounded in our methodical and quantitative philosophy, including due diligence, sourcing intelligence, feasibility studies and commodity forecasting. www.cwgrp.com
Media Contact
Liviu Dinu
+40-744-67-44-
ld@cwgrp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse