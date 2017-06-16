News By Tag
Wooden Space Launches a Wide Collection of 6 Seater Dining Table Sets
Shop from an exclusive collection of high-quality and designer-made 6 seater dining tables online at Wooden Space.
Wide Range of Styles and Designs
Whether you have a modern style home or a traditional style home, at Wooden Space you have many options for 6 seater dining table sets that can fit well with your interior. If you want a vintage feel in your dining room, you can shop from the traditional style models such as Estern Throne 6 Seater Dining Set, Lew Canyon 6 Seater Dining Set and Niles Morse 6 Seater Dining Set. However, if modern decor is your choice for furniture, then they provide many options for sleek and stylishly designed dining tables online. While some of their dining table sets come with six chairs, many of them also come with 4 chairs and a 3 seater large bench for placing along one of the longer edges. The design of dining chair also varies from artistically crafted chairs, partially upholstered chairs to fully upholstered chairs. All the elegant style 6 seater dining sets available on their catalogue are specially designed by the team of their expert designers keeping in mind all the aspects that affect comfort and beauty of these furniture units. As all their 6 seater dining table sets are crafted with intricate finesse, they are sure to leave an impressive touch to your decor.
High-Quality Material and Aesthetic Finishes
Every product at Wooden Space comes with a guarantee for quality. As all their dining table sets are made only from high-quality solid hardwood such as Mango and Acacia, they can last longer and are good to survive everyday use and misuse. Moreover, as these furniture units are handmade by their skilled artisans, special attention has been given in each process of crafting. To assure the quality of their products, Wooden Space also passes each of them from rigorous quality check tests.
Along with using high-quality material in the framework, all the 6 seater dining table sets available at Wooden Space are varnished with water-repellent oils, and to bring liveliness to them, their top surface has been finished with beautiful natural textures such as the teak finish, mahogany finish, and honey finish. Their natural textures provide them with a pleasing appearance and also make them capable to blend with any interior. Add sophistication and elegance to your home accent by bringing one of these dining table sets.
Customisation Facility
Along with a wide range of options to choose from, Wooden Space also provides you with the facility for customisation. So whether you need to change the shape of your table, design of chairs, finish, and colour, they can help you with exactly what you need in your furniture. Moreover, if you have a specific design of your dining table set in your mind, their experts will craft it exactly according to your choice.
Hassle-Free Shopping Experience
Along with the above benefits, Wooden Space also provides their 6 seater dining table sets at exclusive prices. The product description and high-quality 3-D images will help you to pick the right product. You can also check whether the dimensions of these 6 seater dining table are appropriate for your space or not as they have clearly mentioned the dimensions in pictures. They provide secure payment gateways and a number of options to pay for your order. With every purchase, you also get an option for payment in instalments at low credit rates.
Bringing the best quality and an extensive range of designs, Wooden Space provides you with some great 6 Seater Dining Table Sets at exclusive prices. Select an option that suits your interior and purchase from their broad range of dining table sets online.
For More Details
Call us at:+44-2080686570
Mail Us: care@woodenspace.co.uk
Website: https://www.woodenspace.co.uk/
