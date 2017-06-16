News By Tag
Influenza Vaccine Market Analysis, Size, Development and Demand Forecast to 2023
In global influenza vaccine industry, there is a trend of development of intranasal vaccine due to the ease of self-administration. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),in 2009, approximately 151,700 to 575,400 people died due to H1N1 influenza pandemic or swine flu across the globe. In addition, the organization also reported that most deaths due to 2009 flu pandemic occurred in Africa and Southeast Asia region. Several vaccines have been developed to prevent pandemic and seasonal influenza viruses using recombinant DNA technology and extensive researches are going on to develop efficient influenza vaccines using cell culture technology. Various governmental and non-governmental organizations have been actively involved in promoting and monitoring vaccination programs aimed at immunising people against seasonal influenza viruses. This in turn fuels the growth of global influenza vaccine market.
Some of the major players operating in the global influenza vaccine market are GlaxoSmithKline,Sanofi Pasteur, Inc., ID Biomedical Corporation, CSL Limited, Novartis, Protein Sciences Corporaton, MedImmune, LLC, Sinovac Biotech, Serum Institute of India, and Hualun Biologicalsamong others.
