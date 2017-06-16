 
Influenza Vaccine Market Analysis, Size, Development and Demand Forecast to 2023

 
 
P&S Market Research
P&S Market Research2
 
Listed Under

NEW YORK - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The global influenza vaccine market (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/influenza-vaccine-market) is growing significantly due increasing awareness about the pandemic influenza viruses and increasing government involvement for vaccination against influenza viruses. Massive unexplored influenza vaccine markets in the emerging economies are creating ample opportunities for the global influenza vaccine market to grow at a significant rate in the forecasted period. The advanced research and development facilities and new vaccine developments by the companies are propelling the demand for safe and efficacious influenza vaccine. Influenza (flu) is a respiratory disease caused by mainly two types of influenza viruses namely, influenza A and B viruses. Influenza A viruses are of two types based on the proteins on the surface of virus: hem agglutinin (H) and neuraminidase (N).

Explore Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/influenz... (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/influenza-vaccine-market)

In global influenza vaccine industry, there is a trend of development of intranasal vaccine due to the ease of self-administration. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),in 2009, approximately 151,700 to 575,400 people died due to H1N1 influenza pandemic or swine flu across the globe. In addition, the organization also reported that most deaths due to 2009 flu pandemic occurred in Africa and Southeast Asia region. Several vaccines have been developed to prevent pandemic and seasonal influenza viruses using recombinant DNA technology and extensive researches are going on to develop efficient influenza vaccines using cell culture technology. Various governmental and non-governmental organizations have been actively involved in promoting and monitoring vaccination programs aimed at immunising people against seasonal influenza viruses. This in turn fuels the growth of global influenza vaccine market.

Request for Table of Content at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/influenz...

Some of the major players operating in the global influenza vaccine market are GlaxoSmithKline,Sanofi Pasteur, Inc., ID Biomedical Corporation, CSL Limited, Novartis, Protein Sciences Corporaton, MedImmune, LLC, Sinovac Biotech, Serum Institute of India, and Hualun Biologicalsamong others.
