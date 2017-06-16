News By Tag
Albalact extends transport contract with Tibbett Logistics in Romania
Romania-based Tibbett Logistics is the leading independent logistics service provider in South East Europe, and is a member of the UK-based Keswick Enterprises Group. It is using its own recently renewed fleet of multi-temperature trailers in its own colours to provide time-critical road transport services to Albalact.
Roxana Cocuz, Head of Transport at Tibbett Logistics, said: "We are very happy to have extended our business relationship with Albalact. We support a wide variety of retail, FMCG and other clients with ambient, chilled and frozen distribution in Romania, and Albalact is a key customer for our time-critical temperature-
Lucian Popa, Supply Chain Director at Albalact, added: "Tibbett Logistics has provided an excellent service to us, and responded well to our tender. I am very pleased to have extended our cooperation, and that they can continue as one of our critical providers of transport."
Albalact has been a force in the Romanian dairy industry for more than 40 years, and has led the country's milk sector since 2008 with its popular Zuzu brand. Based in Oiejdea in the heart of the country, Albalact is part of the France-based Lactalis Group, the number one dairy group in the world.
Tibbett Logistics specialises in providing intermodal logistics and extensive supply chain management services to the automotive, DIY, food & grocery, textiles, retail and other FMCG sectors across Romania and elsewhere in South East Europe. As well as operating a total of 111 250 sq metres (1,200,000 sq ft) of Class A warehousing at 14 locations, and employing over 1250 skilled personnel, it has a distribution fleet comprising tilt trailers, double- and triple-chamber refers and container chassis – along with its own intermodal rail wagons. In May, the business announced it was in the process of completing the renewal of its entire trailer fleet.
About Keswick Enterprises
Tibbett Logistics is wholly owned by The Keswick Enterprises Group Limited – the UK-based private equity company specialising in logistics and supply chain-related services. Formed in 2004, the Group makes strategic investments and acquisitions in supply chain-related companies, where through proactive management it can add know-how and experience. The business is headed by logistics veteran John Harvey CBE.
Please also see www.tibbettlogistics.com and www.keswickenterprises.com.
