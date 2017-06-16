Country(s)
PlayerAuctions' Rocket League Trading Giveaway
Joining the Giveaway
Create a PlayerAuctions account: it's free, and there are no registration fees. If you already have a PA account, then scratch this off the checklist.
Log onto Gleam: click on the banner from PlayerAuctions' giveaway link (https://blog.playerauctions.com/
Knock out the tasks: some of the tasks are as simple as clicking that task for a bonus entry to writing a blog post. Some tasks can be done daily, such as tweeting and retweeting with hashtags. More importantly, the more tasks you do, the greater the chance of winning.
Now What?
PlayerAuctions will check every entry. Spam and invalid entries will be discarded and not counted toward total entries. Better start early since the giveaway ends on July 5th. The early bird gets the worm.
The ten winners will get an email from some from PlayerAuctions. Each participant has forty-eight hours to reply or the prize goes to the next contestant. Provide valid contact info to avoid a forfeit. What are you waiting for? Rev up those entry collecting engines and start now!
How to Use the Coupon
In the "Buy Now" window on PlayerAuctions' platform there's an option to enter a coupon code in the payment area. Just insert the code sent by Team PlayerAuctions and submit your order for Rocket League Items.
July 5th is also the date that Rocket Leagues' new update goes live; just in time for the announcement of the ten winners from the giveaway. Double whammy! Who knows? You might be the first wave to get fresh items without having to shell out cash.
About PlayerAuctions™
PlayerAuctions is the most secure player to player network to buy, sell, and trade MMO game assets, including FIFA coins, OSRS Gold, CSGO trade, and lol items.The site is a neutral marketplace that supports player-to-player trading for popular MMOs such as RuneScape, Old School RuneScape, World of Warcraft, Diablo III, EverQuest, Eve Online, League of Legends and over 200 other games.
