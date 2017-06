The Philosophy Of Mercedes Benz- "THE BEST OR NOTHING"

Panjab Motors, Bhagat Automotive Pvt. Ltd. is an authorized dealership for Mercedes Benz India. Panjab Motors has a 3S facility in Mohali, Panjab and a beautiful sales outlet in Sector 8, Chandigarh.

SCO 41-42 Sector 8C, Madhya Marg

Chandigarh, 160009

***@panjabmotors.co.in SCO 41-42 Sector 8C, Madhya MargChandigarh, 160009

-- We are committed to the philosophy of Mercedes Benz- "" and promise to deliver world class sales and service experience because we know you deserve nothing but the best.PANJAB MOTORS is dedicated to focus on the ownership experience and ensure that every touch point embed with the luxury and satisfaction you deserve.Panjab Motors ensures uncompromised service to maintain the established standards of the global brand.It's no surprise then, that Panjab Motors is gaining momentum with more than 100,000 (and increasing) customer to its credit in just two years of its inception.· To Launch the ²² in actual off-road environment.· Highlighting thetechnology.· How DSR(Downhill Speed Regulation) controls your vehcile.· How does AIRMATIC suspension makes your ride comfortable even on off-road tracks· To promote the SUV line-up. GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS- Every type of ground is good groundfor the GLC§ The all new SUV from Mercedes Benz , with the power ofof torque. GLC is surely your kind of vehcile if you seek to ²².§ At the touch of the DYNAMIC SELECT, drivers can switch between various driving modes.§ With the ground clearance of, it climbs up to the altitudes even you cant dream in your wildest imaginations.§ More radiance, more depth. Luxury is tangible with the new Mercedes-benz GLC. Wether you're off on a long journey with family or on a great adventure with friends,feel the luxury, come alive every moment.§ Combined with the legendary off-road expertise of Mercedes-Benz. OFF-ROAD suspension with higher ground clearance, GEMTEX underguard protection. It perfectly suplements genuine off-reading capability.§ And, wait .... Come soak in itspower,and be a part of this exclusive event that makes the Best of every ground.· Off-Road Track: A natural habitat with· These tracks are exlusively designed to test the agility of your favourite SUV. Encounter every drive on a whole new level with GLC.· Progressive and atheletic, yet virtually silent and astonishingly efficient. So much is possible with one of the most advanced SUVs in its class.· Obstacles: Rumbler, Chicken Holes,Axle Twister,Articulation etc.· These obstacles are created to know the true experience of aTo highlight the salient features of our SUV's- GLA,GLE,GLS. A true SUV never knows the limit regardless of the obstacles or challenges it faces. It always emerges as theover its race of course.Let it be a high terrain road, Pleatued track or city road, it adapts itself to the road condition of every type and lets you feel the inner luxury with the pride.Visit http://www.example.com/ for details.