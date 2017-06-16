News By Tag
* Letou
* Swansea
* Charity
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Letou's Premier League Swansea City shirt sponsorship to benefit local charities
Shelter Cymru and Disability Sports Wales will benefit from the 'Letou Goals for Good' campaign as part of a drive to to buck the trend of corporate sponsors and faceless gaming companies by giving something back to the local community in Wales.
Letou CEO, Paul Fox, said: "It would be easy as an Asian-facing gaming company to sign the cheque and build awareness purely through branding.
"I was brought up in Glasgow and have family in Swansea. So when the opportunity arose to work with Swansea City, it was really important to me that Letou uses our partnership to give back to the community as much as possible.
"We're donating our corporate hospitality box to homeless charity Shelter Cymru, and handing over our season ticket allocation to Disability Sport Wales.
"I am confident that the 'Letou Goals for Good' campaign we are launching will make a difference."
The tickets will provide experiences for the disadvantaged who might not otherwise get the opportunity and to help the charities to raise vital funds.
Swansea Chief Operating Officer Chris Pearlman expressed his delight at the new deal.
"We were drawn to Letou because of their drive to support local charities in Swansea, even though they are based thousands of miles away.
"Their commitment to the local community in south west Wales really captured our imagination. We are looking forward to working with them through their 'Letou Goals for Good' programme over the season to make a real difference and give something back through their support."
Both charities expressed their gratitude to Letou for their generous contribution.
Jon Morgan, Executive Director of Disability Sport Wales, said: "We are delighted that Letou has made this fantastic gesture to provide opportunities for community clubs to support the Swans.
"Recognising the value and role of local clubs is hugely important and this opportunity will bring so much pleasure to so many participants and volunteers.
"It is not every day that a shirt sponsor makes such a generous offer, but it is a credit to Letou that despite being a global company, they are focused on supporting the local community."
It was a view shared by Kerys Sheppard, Head of Fundraising at Shelter Cymru, who added: "Our fundraised income is vital. Every penny raised in Wales is spent in Wales and the generosity of our supporters – be they campaigners, volunteers or donors – means we can be there for people when they need us most, both now and in the future.
"No one should face homelessness alone. Shelter Cymru established itself here in Swansea over 35 years ago and our head office remains here. We are thrilled that Letou has chosen us to benefit from their new sponsorship with Swansea City and, of course, we have our fingers firmly crossed for the Swans next season."
About Shelter Cymru
Shelter Cymru is Wales' people and homes charity, founded on the belief that everyone in Wales has the right to a decent, secure home.
Since 1981, Shelter Cymru has helped more than half a million people fight for their rights, get back on their feet and find and keep a home. They provide free, independent, expert housing advice and support on the phone, online and face-to-face in 75 advice surgeries across all 22 unitary authorities in Wales with their frontline services available to all who need them.
They attend court to defend people at risk of losing their home; provide specialist support services to help families keep their homes and campaign to tackle the root causes of the housing crisis.
Last year, Shelter Cymru helped nearly 19,000 people who were struggling with bad housing and homelessness - that's one in every 169 people in Wales. And of the households they helped, 41 per cent included children.
About Disability Sport Wales
The vision of Disability Sport Wales (DSW) is 'Transforming lives through the Power of Sport'. This vision is driven by DSW's commitment to a nation where, irrespective of ability, every person has the right to a full and lifelong involvement in sport and physical activity.
It is a strategic development organisation, which aims to promote and develop opportunities for disabled people to participate in sport and active recreation. Its legal status is as a Company Limited by Guarantee with Charitable Status (not for profit).
Founded in 1985, the Federation comprises of National Disability Sports Organisations (NDSOs), including Welsh Association of People with Learning Disabilities, Welsh Deaf Sport and the Welsh Association of Paraplegic and Tetraplegic Sports Association.
The philosophy of DSW is to work toward inclusive sport. As a result, there are fewer sports now delivered through the more traditional disability specific organisations, with the majority now delivered inclusively via (mainstream)
DSW manages a national Development Officer network in partnership with all 22 local authority areas across Wales and in 2016 DSW, with its partners, delivered 1.4m participation opportunities.
For more information about Letou, please visit: https://www.letou.co.uk/
Letou are represented by Calacus sports PR consultancy:
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse