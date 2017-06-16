News By Tag
Trickbot – new entrant in the Indian Online Banking Cyberspace
Ransomware is not the only prevalent threat these days; there are threats too which have been making their foray.
For past few weeks, Ransomwares has gained notoriety specifically due to the exploits used by WannaCry Ransomware, however during the same period, TrickBot a banking Trojans too was working towards stealing banking credentials and gaining access to the banking accounts of the victims.
Thanks to the release of the source code of Zeus Bot a couple of years ago, we have observed a rise in Trojans which share the same / similar codebase with that of Zeus. On these similar lines, Trickbot shares many similarities with Dyre yet another banking malware.
Trickbot's configuration contains the list of Banking URLs which when accessed by the victim would be intercepted and exploited. In recent weeks, Trickbot has expanded its attack vector and has truly gone global and targets numerous banks, payment processors and CMS systems.
Targeting CMS systems, provides Trickbot with the access credentials which can then be further leveraged to carry out targeted attacks which includes spear phishing attacks and up to a certain extent water holing attacks.
Recently, Trickbot added a couple of Indian Banks to its configuration viz. SBI Bank and ICICI considering their huge consumer base, however we are yet to observe any active attack on the consumers.
Moreover, in coming weeks/months we expect much larger campaigns targeting Indian Online Banking Customers and a few more Indian banks to be added by Trickbot into its configuration. Furthermore, based on the success of Trickbot, we may also observe other banking Trojans sneaking into the Indian Cyberspace.
We at eScan believe that it is our duty to be proactive in alerting the users about the potential attacks, which will assist them to take necessary precautions. Moreover, eScan users are protected from the threats posed by Trickbot and all the other Banking Trojans.
Advisory:
1. Net-banking users should implement an Antivirus/Internet Security Suites on all of their devices including their mobile phones.
2. Regularly apply the patches, which have been released by Software Vendors.
3: Implement Email Gateway security solutions to protect your organization from malicious emails.
About eScan:
eScan is an ISO (27001) certified pure play enterprise security solution company with over 2 decades of expertise in developing IT security solutions. eScan today has a presence in 12 countries through its offices and subsidiaries. It also boasts of a robust channel partner network of more than 50, 000 partners spread across 190 countries worldwide. It is trusted by more than 6,500 enterprise and corporate users spread across various industry segments such as Government, BFSI, Education, Defense, Telecom, IT & ITeS, Infrastructure, Hospitality, and Healthcare worldwide.
It is powered by some of the latest and innovative technologies, such as Proactive Behavioral Analysis Engine (PBAE) Technology, MicroWorld Winsock Layer (MWL) Technology, Domain & IP Reputation Check (DIRC) Technology, Non-Intrusive Learning Pattern (NILP) Technology, and sophisticated Anti-Virus Heuristic Algorithms that not only provide protection from current threats, but also provides proactive protection against the ever-evolving cyber threats. eScan provides 24x7 free remote support facility to help its esteemed users to provide real-time solutions for security related issues.
For more information, visit - https://www.escanav.com/
