Corporate enterprises can make big expense management savings by thinking small
Large-scale enterprises employing thousands of people can make significant cost savings with expense management software small enough to inhabit a smartphone.
The 'Expense on Demand Enterprise' package is expense management software for corporate users, and is the most powerful of four offerings from expense management software specialists Solo Expenses.
"Its sophistication lies in the way it can be customised to suit any business, by combining a selection of features to make a truly bespoke package," says company co-founder Sunita Nigam. "But what makes it really special is that no matter how powerful we make it, the app remains intuitive and easy to use from the point of view of claimants, approvers, and finance teams.
"We've been creating feature-rich expense management technology since 2003, and were the first providers to create and app for sole traders. The speed and ease at which our software can be integrated into existing finance packages means it can start saving money quickly, eliminating costly errors and freeing up time for employees to get on with productive rather than administrative tasks."
Notes to Editors
ExpenseOnDemand & Solo Expenses is used and trusted by clients in 92 countries.
ExpenseOnDemand was launched onto the market in 2003.
Solo Expenses was the world's first expense management app created for use by sole traders.
The company has offices in the UK, India, Australia, Singapore, China and the United States.
Expense on Demand functionality includes:
Vehicle management,
Duty of Care and mileage validation
Sophisticated expense policy compliance
Counter Approvals
Global currency, policy and cross-country approval
Travel booking and Credit card management
Advanced report writer
Further information
Sunita Nigam (co-founder)
https://www.expenseondemand.com
Contact
Expense On Demand
***@expenseondemand.com
