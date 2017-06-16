News By Tag
Don't miss a fantastic offer on a summer holiday break in Mablethorpe!
Mablethorpe is the perfect place for a Lincolnshire retreat and is situated near to one of England's oldest and most popular seaside resorts, Skegness. The blissful sandy beaches run for miles, offering spectacular views and many good sunbathing sports. There are also plenty of exciting activities within easy reach of the beach and the chalet park. You can check out the amusement arcades, fairgrounds, outdoor activities like windsurfing and also plenty of delicious foodie delights, because what is a holiday to the beach without a traditional British fish and chips?
Holidays For AllSeasons has a fantastic offer available for their Mablethorpe Chalet Park on the Lincolnshire coast. You can enjoy seven nights in a chalet starting from £321 or seven nights in a caravan starting from £389, based on four people sharing.
There a shorter three or four night breaks also available for families who just want a short break in the holidays, and pet-friendly options are available too.
With an abundance of fresh air and a sense of freedom, a holiday to Mablethorpe will leave you feeling refreshed after even just a short break. The variety of activities to choose from such as golf, fishing or celebrating the local history and culture at museums and galleries will leave you wanting more. Lincolnshire may not be the obvious holiday destination, but with gorgeous sandy beaches, historic walks and great shopping and food you are sure to fall in love with the area.
Get in touch today on 0800 270 7727 or via enquiries@holidaysforallseasons.co.uk.
Find out more about the Holidays For AllSeasons brand and what magical holidays you can enjoy in Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk: www.holidaysforallseasons.co.uk
Holidays For AllSeasons
***@holidaysforallseasons.co.uk
