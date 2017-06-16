Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates & Forecasts to 2

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

* ViralMolecularDiagnosticMarket Industry:

* Reports Location:

* Gaithersburg - Maryland - US Subject:

* Reports

Contact

James Lamb

***@strategymrc.com James Lamb

End

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market accounted for $XX million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach $XX million by 2022. Growing incidence of viral diseases, rising aged population, technological advances in molecular diagnostics, increasing awareness about viral diseases and rising government initiatives in several regions are the key factors fueling the market growth. On the other hand, absence of skilled professionals and huge cost of molecular diagnostics are some of the key factors limiting the viral molecular diagnostics market growth.North America is the major market for the viral molecular diagnostics followed by the Western Europe owing to growing number of key players within this market. Superior infrastructure and top awareness levels about various viral diseases among the people in these regions are the key factors attributed for their highest share. Asia-Pacific is the highest growing market for various viral molecular diagnostic tests, owing to growing incidence of viral infections in this market.Some of the key players in the global viral molecular diagnostics market include Meridian Bioscience Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, BioMerieux SA, Auto Genomics Inc., Qiagen NV, Affymetrix Inc., Illumina Inc., Gen-Probe Inc., Roche Molecular Diagnostics, Siemens, Cepheid and Beckman Coulter.• Respiratory Syncytial Virus• Hepatitis• AIDS• Influenza• Other Applications• Real time PCR (RT-PCR)• Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)• Nucleic Acid Sequence Based Amplification• Other Molecular Diagnostic methodso Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT)o Microarrayso In situ hybridization• Academic Institutions• Hospitals• Ambulatory clinics• Diagnostic Laboratories• Reagents• Instrument• Others• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/viral-molecular-diagnostics-market