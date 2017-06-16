Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates & Forecasts to 2

News By Tag
North America is the major market for the viral molecular diagnostics followed by the Western Europe owing to growing number of key players within this market. Superior infrastructure and top awareness levels about various viral diseases among the people in these regions are the key factors attributed for their highest share. Asia-Pacific is the highest growing market for various viral molecular diagnostic tests, owing to growing incidence of viral infections in this market.
Some of the key players in the global viral molecular diagnostics market include Meridian Bioscience Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, BioMerieux SA, Auto Genomics Inc., Qiagen NV, Affymetrix Inc., Illumina Inc., Gen-Probe Inc., Roche Molecular Diagnostics, Siemens, Cepheid and Beckman Coulter.
Applications Covered:
• Respiratory Syncytial Virus
• Hepatitis
• AIDS
• Influenza
• Other Applications
Technologies Covered:
• Real time PCR (RT-PCR)
• Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)
• Nucleic Acid Sequence Based Amplification
• Other Molecular Diagnostic methods
o Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT)
o Microarrays
o In situ hybridization
End User's Covered:
• Academic Institutions
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory clinics
• Diagnostic Laboratories
Products Covered:
• Reagents
• Instrument
• Others
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
